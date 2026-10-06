Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the "Company"), a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company, announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 (the "Offering"), originally announced on September 22, 2026.

Under the amended terms, the Offering will consist of up to $2,250,000 in cash subscriptions (the "Cash Offering") and up to $2,250,000 in subscriptions paid in digital assets (the "Digital Asset Offering").

The Cash Offering will consist of up to 11,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to buy one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Warrants will include an acceleration provision. If the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is at or above $0.75 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants. To do so, it will give notice to Warrant holders by news release, and the Warrants will then expire on the 30th day after that notice.

The Digital Asset Offering will consist of up to 11,250,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share. No warrants will be issued under the Digital Asset Offering. Digital assets will be valued at the lower of a fixed reference price and the 10-trading-day volume-weighted average price of each digital asset.

The Company intends to use the cash proceeds to expand its digital asset treasury and validator operations and for general working capital. Digital assets received under the Offering are expected to be held in the Company's treasury or deployed in staking and validator operations.

The Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), consisting of a cash commission of up to 6% of gross proceeds from subscribers introduced by a finder and/or broker warrants equal to up to 6% of the securities sold to those subscribers. Final terms will be disclosed at closing.

All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing is subject to CSE approval.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) is a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company focused on advancing the next generation of on-chain finance. The Company operates blockchain infrastructure and validator nodes, helps secure networks through staking, and pursues opportunities in decentralized finance and asset tokenization.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the size, terms, completion and use of proceeds of the Offering, the valuation of digital assets to be received, and receipt of CSE approval. Forward-looking information is based on management's current estimates and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, digital asset price volatility, regulatory approvals and business execution. There is no assurance the Offering will be completed as proposed or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the Company's securities are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317592