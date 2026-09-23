Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the "Company"), a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company, announces that it has acquired 500,000 SYN tokens through open-market purchases at an average price of approximately US$0.23 per token (US$57.5m FDV marketcap), for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$115,000.

SYN is a digital asset associated with the Synapse ecosystem. Synapse Labs is developing Hypercall, a decentralized options protocol designed to operate within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The acquisition represents the Company's initial treasury investment focused on on-chain derivatives.

Hyperliquid operates a decentralized trading ecosystem supporting perpetual futures and other financial products. Hypercall is developing an options protocol designed to leverage Hyperliquid's existing trading and collateral infrastructure. Management believes this approach could support the growth of decentralized options markets by building on an established trading ecosystem. The Company views on-chain derivatives as an emerging opportunity within the broader development of blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

Synapse Labs has published a proposal titled SYN Buybacks, SLP Fee Allocation, and SYN Staking Discounts, which contemplates allocating 70% of certain protocol fees to SYN token buybacks. If approved and implemented, the proposed mechanism could create a relationship between protocol activity and demand for SYN.

"Our Sonic holdings and validator operations remain core to our business," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy. "This acquisition expands our treasury strategy into on-chain derivatives. As more real-world assets become tokenized and financial activity moves on-chain, we believe demand for supporting infrastructure will grow. Hypercall's approach to building options infrastructure within the Hyperliquid ecosystem aligns with this opportunity. We intend to continue expanding our digital asset treasury with a focus on long-term shareholder value."

The Company also announces that Spencer MacLean has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. MacLean for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) is a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company focused on advancing the next generation of on-chain finance. The Company operates blockchain infrastructure and validator nodes, helps secure networks through staking, and pursues opportunities in decentralized finance and asset tokenization.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated development of on-chain derivatives markets, the tokenization of real-world assets, Hypercall's development and potential adoption, proposed SYN token economics, the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, future investments and the potential benefits of these activities.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include digital asset price volatility, market liquidity, regulatory developments, changes in blockchain protocols, the development and adoption of Hypercall, the approval or implementation of proposed token economic mechanisms, and other risks associated with digital asset investments and blockchain infrastructure.

There can be no assurance that the anticipated developments or benefits will materialize. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

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