

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Genmab (GMAB) reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-2 trial evaluating epcoritamab plus R-CHOP in patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).



The combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus R-CHOP alone in frontline diagnosed DLBCL patients.



Epcoritamab is a subcutaneous T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody designed to bind CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells.



The global, randomized Phase 3 trial evaluated fixed-duration epcoritamab plus R-CHOP for six cycles followed by epcoritamab for two cycles, versus rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) followed by rituximab.



The combination was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with the individual treatments.



Epcoritamab plus R-CHOP remains investigational. AbbVie and Genmab plan to engage global regulatory authorities on next steps.



ABBV closed on Monday at $265.76, up 1.12%.



In the overnight market, shares are down 0.05% at $265.64.



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