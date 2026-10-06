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WKN: 857209 | ISIN: US8835561023 | Ticker-Symbol: TN8
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 08:20
603,20 Euro
+0,03 % +0,20
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
603,20607,6008:40
603,20607,6008:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC603,20+0,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.