New development solutions, expanded global capacity, and advanced digital technologies help pharma and biotech companies reduce complexity and scale toward commercialization

Key facts

New solutions for drug product development: New OSD Express and Steriles Express Solutions provide defined development approaches designed to increase predictability and help programs advance more efficiently, while Accelerator Drug Development connects capabilities across development to reduce handoffs and maintain continuity.

Expanded capabilities and capacity: Investments across oral solid dose, sterile drug product, biologics, and clinical supply are expanding development and manufacturing capabilities globally, including new small molecule technologies through Thermo Fisher's collaboration with AustinPx.

Technology delivering measurable impact: AI, data, and digital technologies are being applied across clinical development, including generative AI applications that reduced master informed consent form draft time by 50% and, in some studies, reduced CRA site enrollment and activation activities by 15-30%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, is expanding its drug development, manufacturing, and clinical capabilities to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies navigate increasingly complex paths to commercialization, reduce friction, and maintain momentum. The company will showcase these new and expanded capabilities at CPHI Milan 2026, Oct. 6-8.

Among the new offerings is OSD Express, a defined solution designed to increase predictability and advance oral solid dose development more efficiently. The offering reflects the broader approach of Accelerator Drug Development, which connects scientific expertise and capabilities across drug development, clinical trials, endpoint solutions, clinical supply, and laboratory services to reduce handoffs and help customers maintain continuity as programs advance.

Additionally, Thermo Fisher is expanding small molecule capabilities through its collaboration with AustinPx, giving customers access to KinetiSol Technology, a solvent-free technology designed to improve the bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs and support development and scale-up through commercial manufacturing.

Targeted investments in tableting, laboratory, and packaging capabilities are also expanding oral solid dose development and commercial manufacturing, including new Gerteis technology for advanced dry granulation and improved tablet manufacturing efficiency in Bourgoin, France, and Whitby, Canada, and serialized packaging capabilities in Cincinnati and Toronto.

For sterile drug product programs, Steriles Express Solutions provide a defined approach for early development and late-stage technology transfer. Steriles Express Early Development is designed to provide Phase I or II clinical trial material in as little as 20 weeks, while Steriles Express Tech Transfer can provide a Phase III GMP batch in as little as 26 weeks.*

Supporting these pathways are continued investments in sterile drug product capacity, including new and expanded lines in Plainville, Massachusetts; Monza, Italy; and Ferentino, Italy, for development and commercial manufacturing of vials and prefilled syringes. Thermo Fisher is also expanding fill-finish and drug-device capabilities in Ridgefield, New Jersey, including through its previously announced collaboration with SHL Medical.

"Drug development increasingly depends on decisions and capabilities that span traditional boundaries, from development and manufacturing to clinical supply and clinical execution," said Mike Shafer, Executive Vice President and President, Biopharma Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We're investing not only in capacity, but in how those capabilities connect. That gives our customers greater continuity as they navigate critical transitions, scale their programs, and prepare for commercialization."

Strengthening capabilities across the development pathway

Beyond drug product, Thermo Fisher continues to invest in capabilities across biologics development, manufacturing, and clinical supply. New bioprocessing equipment in Plainville will expand U.S.-based cGMP monoclonal antibody manufacturing capacity, while the recently opened U.S. Bioprocess Design Center helps customers translate process innovations into scalable solutions for biologics development and manufacturing. Thermo Fisher has also expanded its Gibco cell culture media portfolio with CHO-K1 Catalog Panel Media and Feed, a cGMP-ready portfolio designed to support cell growth and protein production.

In clinical trial supply, a 52,000-square-foot expansion in Bohemia, New York, will increase clinical label manufacturing capacity, while a new facility in Heiwajima, Tokyo, is expected to approximately double Japan's storage, distribution and secondary packaging capacity, ranging from controlled ambient to ultra-low temperature.

Across the global clinical supply network, Thermo Fisher is also making significant investments in technologies supporting drug-device combination product assembly, labeling and packaging. These scalable technologies enable fit-for-phase automation, supporting programs from early clinical development through commercialization as volume and complexity increase.

Applying digital technologies and data to improve development execution

Thermo Fisher is applying AI, data, and digital technologies to improve execution and support more informed decisions across clinical development.

Within the PPD clinical research business, generative AI is being used to accelerate clinical development activities, including a 50% aggregate reduction in master informed consent form draft time

Thermo Fisher is also expanding evidence-generation capabilities through the PPD CorEvitas Vitiligo Registry, designed to generate longitudinal real-world evidence on treatment effectiveness, disease burden, and patient outcomes.

In digital clinical solutions, Clario's eCOA Swift captures patient-reported data in early-stage oncology trials to help sponsors better understand tolerability and patient impact as programs advance.

Thermo Fisher experts share insights at CPHI Milan

These shifts in how drug development is executed, from the role of strategic partnerships to the practical application of AI, will also be explored by Thermo Fisher experts at CPHI Milan:

CDMO Consolidation: Strategic Partnerships or Dangerous Dependencies? Hannah Spaepen, Senior Director, CMC Portfolio Management, Pharma Services, will participate as a panelist Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 11:35 a.m. 12:20 p.m. CET.

Putting AI to work in drug development: Practical applications that deliver measurable value Anil Kane, Global Head of Technical and Scientific Affairs, Pharma Services, will present Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1:45 2:10 p.m. CET.

To learn more about these and other developments, visit Thermo Fisher Scientific at booth 6A2, where specialists in drug development, manufacturing, and clinical services will be available throughout the conference to discuss customer needs and challenges.

Actual Steriles Express timelines may vary based on defined program parameters and scope.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics, or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them.

Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience, and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon, and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

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