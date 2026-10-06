

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 0.6977 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6967.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 1-week highs of 110.27 and 0.9951 from Monday's closing quotes of 110.05 and 0.9937, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.6080 and 1.2460 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6101 amd 1.2446, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 112.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the loonie, 1.59 against the euro and 1.25 against the kiwi.



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