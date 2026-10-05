Pesorama Inc.: PesoRama Announces C$25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

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TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PesoRama Inc. (TSXV:PESO) (OTC:PSSOF) (FSE:ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi DOLLAR PLUS brand, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), in connection with a "bought deal" public offering of 41,667,000 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.60 per Offered Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$25,000,200 (the "Offering").

The Company has also granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, within 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to that number of additional Offered Shares at the Offering Price equal to 15% of the number of Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to continue store expansion of the Company's JOi DOLLAR PLUS chain across Mexico, as well as general working capital purposes.

The Offering will be completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement to be entered into by the Company and the Underwriters. The Common Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 23, 2026 to be filed in all provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The Prospectus Supplement will contain important information about the Offering and will be filed within two business days. The Offered Shares may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States and in offshore jurisdictions as agreed to between the Company and the Underwriters.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about October 14, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), or such later date as the Underwriters and the Company may determine. The closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company has agreed to pay to the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the Underwriters compensation warrants of the Company to acquire in aggregate the number of Common Shares equal to 6% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Offering. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price. A reduced commission shall be payable in respect of Offered Shares sold to purchasers on a president's list.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

The Offering will be made in all provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, under the Prospectus Supplement, on a private placement basis in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the 1933 Act, and internationally pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions.

Investors should read the Prospectus Supplement before making an investment decision. Access to the Prospectus Supplement and any amendments thereto is provided, and delivery thereof will be satisfied, in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment to such documents.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama Inc. is a Mexican value retailer that currently operates a chain of stores in Mexico under the brand name "JOi DOLLAR PLUS." PesoRama's stores offer a broad range of everyday household products, seasonal goods, and pet supplies at affordable prices. The Company's mission is to become Mexico's premier dollar store chain, targeting expansion to 500+ locations across Mexico.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

Founder, CEO & Chairman

rahim@rahimbhaloo.com

416-816-3291

Eduardo Fernandez

CFO

eduardo.fernandez@joi.mx

+52 331-862-7856

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the Closing Date and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.