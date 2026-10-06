In The Age Of AI, 77% Of People Agree Those Who Feel More In Control Of Their Tech Get More Out Of Life

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today unveiled its inaugural global Ctrl Tomorrow Study, a landmark body of research that seeks to understand how control over technology impacts who we are and how we feel. The study exposes a new tech divide between people who feel in control of their technology and those who don't, with real consequences impacting how they feel, their physical and emotional wellbeing, what they achieve, how they live and their future potential.

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Findings from Logitech's Ctrl Tomorrow Study reveal that 77% of people agree feeling in control of their technology leads to getting more out of life, with nearly 2 in 3 feeling most in control when interacting with physical hardware.

Technology moves fast. AI moves even faster. In this context, Logitech's Ctrl Tomorrow Study reveals an important insight: As the pace of technological change accelerates, a sense of control over your tools especially physical devices brings vital real-world benefits, including confidence, productivity, creativity, focus, calm and physical wellbeing. This is a control dividend. Lose that control, and the fallout is punishing a control tax that can lead to feelings of helplessness, anxiety and anger, or that can impact your creativity, sleep and physical wellbeing.

Key data insights:

77% of people agree those who feel more in control of their technology get more out of life.

About 3 in 5 say tech friction affects their overall mood after work hours and their sense of control over their personal lives.

64% report feeling frustrated, anxious or angry.

46% report feeling helpless, embarrassed, exhausted or like they are falling behind when technology fails.

52% say control of their technology enabled them to accomplish something they did not think was possible.

"With so much technological change happening so rapidly, it's understandable that people feel it is happening to them, not with them, said Hanneke Faber, Logitech's Chief Executive Officer. "Logitech's Ctrl Tomorrow Study reveals that technology can either limit people's potential, or unleash it, at an individual, organizational or global scale. This is truer than ever in the age of AI. The deciding factor is control: when humans control the tech of today, we control tomorrow."

Why control is the new tech currency

You can't close a control divide you can't measure. So, Logitech developed the Ctrl Score: the first-ever benchmark to make control visible, trackable and critically improvable, for people and organizations worldwide.

It plots people along a continuum from disengagement to full command based on three dimensions: how intentionally they build their tech setup, how confident and open they are toward new tools, and whether they see technology as something that unlocks or limits their potential to get things done. Together, the Ctrl Score captures the functional tech choices people make and the emotional weight those choices carry:

People with higher Ctrl Scores have the highest potential to experience benefits from their tech: Only about a third (30%) of people report a high degree of agency over their tech, with just 10% qualifying as truly in command. The remaining 70% are less intentional or less confident putting them at risk of feeling helpless, drained or left behind. That's about 4.2 billion people worldwide 1

41% of people say that if technology handled routine tasks for them, they would redirect that time toward their wellbeing, mental health and work-life balance. Among people with lower Ctrl Scores, that number jumps to nearly half suggesting the people furthest from a sense of control are the most hungry for it.

Gamers stand out as a high-Ctrl-Score group. 81% say gaming builds their real-world confidence and reduces anxiety and translates into stronger performance at work.

Control is the new tech currency closing the control divide

The Ctrl Tomorrow study raises significant questions for individuals and organizations seeking to get the best out of themselves or their workforce. If a degree of control over technology drives upsides to people's emotional and physical wellbeing, and to their productivity at home and at work, how do they gain more control?

The Ctrl Score offers a roadmap. People who score lower on any of the three dimensions can take concrete steps like choosing tech more deliberately, building knowledge and confidence, and staying open to new tools to shift from tech friction to flow.

One finding stands out: tactile technology builds trust. Nearly 2 in 3 people say they feel most in control when interacting with physical hardware, and 42% say they now rely on physical devices more than they did five years ago a signal that as software and AI abstract more of our world, people are anchoring their sense of control in the tangible.

Market maturity defines mindset

On a separate measure, 61% of all respondents worldwide agree that technology enables their personal potential their ability to get things done, create, grow and connect with others. This positivity varies significantly by market. China (80%) and Brazil (78%) lead all countries surveyed in agreeing that technology enables their personal potential compared to just 45% in France, 55% in the US and 56% in Germany.

This follows a broader pattern whereby market maturity is a strong indicator of people's mindset toward technology. Respondents in India (84%) and Brazil (84%) lead the world in believing technology creates new opportunities rather than new pressures, while France records the lowest technology optimism at 60% (the global average is 74%). In India, 41% express excitement about AI expanding what they can achieve, compared to just 16% in the US, 15% in the UK and 13% in Australia. Only Switzerland defies European skepticism, and not by much 23% are excited about AI.

Access Methodology

The Ctrl Score quiz can be found here. The three dimensions of control that comprise the index are:

Tech setup and intentionality: How deliberately someone chooses, builds and continues to evaluate the physical devices and tools that make up their everyday tech experience Attitude and approach: How confident, knowledgeable and open someone feels when using technology and adopting new tools View of tech potential: Whether someone sees technology as something that unlocks their potential to get things done, create, grow and connect with others, or something that holds them back.

Ctrl Tomorrow research was conducted by Burson in May-June 2026 across nine countries: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia, India, China, and Brazil. The study draws on a representative sample of more than 9,400 general population respondents, including an oversample of gamers, plus a separate survey of 1,350 IT decision makers. The global margin of error for the general population survey is ±1.1%; for the ITDM survey, ±2.7%.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

___________________________ 1International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Measuring Digital Development Facts Figures, 2025

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Peter Day, Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com