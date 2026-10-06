

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm, Tuesday announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired UK-based Winter & Co Solicitors LLP.



The financial details of the acquisition were not divulged.



As per AJG, Winter & Co is a specialist maritime law firm serving P&I clubs, marine insurers, shipowners and charterers and has expertise in shipping-related legal matters.



Further, Glenn Winter and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Manan Sagar, head of Gallagher Bassett's Europe, Middle East and Asia operations.



On Monday, shares closed at $227.24, up 0.50% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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