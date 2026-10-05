Anora Group Oyj: Anora has signed a distribution agreement with Bacardi in Sweden and Norway

Anora Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | 5 October 2026 at 20:45 PM EEST

Anora Group Plc has on 5 October 2026 signed a final agreement with Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, concerning a strategic distribution agreement in Sweden and Norway. Anora published a stock exchange release on a non-binding letter of intent signed with Bacardi on 14 August 2026.

Under the final distribution agreement, Anora will become the exclusive distributor of the Bacardi portfolio in all channels in Sweden and Norway, except for ready-to-drink beverages in Norway. The Bacardi portfolio includes globally renowned brands, such as BACARDÍ® rum, BREEZER®, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth & sparkling wines, PATRÓN® tequila, ABERFELDY® single malt Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, TEELING® Irish whiskey and GREY GOOSE® vodka. The distribution agreement has an initial term until the end of Q1 2031.

The distribution agreement with Bacardi will support Anora's Fit, Fix, Focus strategy by strengthening Anora's position as a leading Nordic beverage platform, expanding its partner portfolio and supporting profitable organic growth through increased scale and operational leverage.

"This significant distribution agreement reflects our ambition to strengthen Anora's position as the preferred partner for international beverage companies in the Nordic region. The collaboration will be a strong strategic fit for Anora, and we look forward to working together with Bacardi," says Kirsi Puntila, CEO of Anora.

The annualised financial impact of the distribution agreement for Anora is estimated at approximately EUR 25-30 million in net sales. Up to EUR 5 million is estimated to be recognised as net sales during the fourth quarter of 2026. The expected impact on profitability will be on the level customary to partner agreements.

Entering into the distribution agreement will not have an impact on Anora's guidance for 2026. Anora's guidance for 2026 remains unchanged: Anora's comparable EBITDA is expected to be EUR 74-79 million (2025: EUR 71.1 million) in 2026.

Anora Group Plc

Kirsi Puntila, CEO

Contacts:

Milena Hæggström, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@anora.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.anora.com

About Us

Anora is a leading wine and spirits brand house in the Nordic and the Baltic region with an ambition to be an industry forerunner in sustainability. Our market-leading portfolio consists of our own iconic Nordic brands and a wide range of prominent international partner wines and spirits. We export to over 30 markets globally. Anora Group also includes Anora Industrial and logistics company Vectura. In 2025, Anora's net sales were EUR 657.9 million, and the company employs about 1,200 professionals. Anora's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.anora.com