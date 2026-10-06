Boreo Oyj: Boreo Plc appoints Lassi Simola as Chief Financial Officer

Boreo Plc appoints Lassi Simola as Chief Financial Officer

BOREO PLC Stock exchange release 6 October 2026 at 9:30 EEST

Lassi Simola has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Boreo Plc and a member of the Group Management Team. He will assume the position no later than 4 January 2027.

Simola joins Boreo from Nordea, where he has served as a Workout and Restructuring Executive. He has over 15 years of experience in various roles in finance, including more than 10 years in private equity. Simola holds a Master of Science (Economics and Business Administration) in Finance from Aalto University and is a CFA Charterholder.

"Lassi brings to Boreo strong expertise in mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. He has extensive experience working with small and medium-sized companies and possesses an excellent understanding of the challenges and opportunities these businesses face. Lassi will add highly valuable capabilities to our organization, both in executing acquisitions and in supporting the development of our companies", says Tuomas Kahri, CEO of Boreo Plc.

"I am delighted to join the Boreo team. With its strengthened financial position and renewed focus on acquisitions, I believe the company is well positioned to pursue its growth strategy. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to Boreo's continued success", says Lassi Simola.

On 10 February 2026, Boreo announced a temporary arrangement for the responsibilities within its financial management and financing function, under which Rafael Osmanov was appointed Head of M&A and Financing with responsibility for the company's M&A activities and financing, while Sami Hanerva, Vice President Finance, assumed responsibility for the company's financial reporting. Upon Lassi Simola assuming the role of CFO, Sami Hanerva will report to him and continue his current role. Rafael Osmanov will support Simola's onboarding, and Osmanov's contract will end by the end of March, 2027.

Vantaa, 6 October 2026

Boreo Plc

Tuomas Kahri

CEO

For further information

Tuomas Kahri, CEO, tel. +358 50 435 1944

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with the ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or into acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting a culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the company's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 153 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.