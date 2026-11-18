Boreo Plc Stock exchange release 18 November 2026 at 19:00 EET

Lassi Simola to start as Chief Financial Officer of Boreo Plc on 7 December 2026

On 6 October 2026, Boreo announced the appointment of Lassi Simola as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company and a member of the Group Management Team. According to the announcement, he was due to assume the position no later than 4 January 2027.

Boreo confirms that Lassi Simola will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer and join Boreo's Group Management Team on 7 December 2026.

Upon Simola assuming the position, the temporary arrangement for the responsibilities within Boreo's financial management and financing function announced on 10 February 2026 will end. Sami Hanerva will continue in his role as Vice President Finance and report to Simola. Rafael Osmanov will support Simola's onboarding as previously announced, and his contract will end by the end of March 2027.

Vantaa, 18 November 2026

Boreo Plc

For more information:

CEO Tuomas Kahri

+358 50 435 1944

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with the ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting a culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the company's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 153 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.