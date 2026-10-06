BoMill AB: BoMill enters into collaboration agreement with T H WHITE to accelerate growth in the UK grain market

BoMill AB (publ) has entered into a collaboration agreement with T H WHITE Installation Ltd, part of T H White Group, a long established privately owned British engineering and machinery dealership company.

The collaboration combines BoMill's proprietary grain sorting technology, BoMill InSight, with T H WHITE's experience as one of the UK's leading contractors within grain processing and storage infrastructure. Through the agreement, the companies will work together to identify and develop business opportunities within the British market targeting flour mills, maltsters, grain stores and terminals. The partnership further supports BoMill's strategy to broaden its integration offering, where the T H White expertise will ensure that customers benefit from a streamlined implementation process and support throughout the complete project.

"With our first installation in the UK commissioned, we see significant opportunities ahead. We are pleased to partner with T H WHITE, a company with extensive experience, deep industry knowledge and strong customer relationships across the market.", said Andreas Jeppsson, CEO of BoMill AB.

Based in Devizes, Wiltshire, UK, T H WHITE Installation Ltd provides equipment sales, turnkey projects, installations, upgrades and aftermarket services across the agriculture segment covering cooperatives, milling, malting, brewing and ports. The company supports customers from conception to completion, through design, planning, contracting and commissioning.

"The combination of BoMill's unique grain sorting technology and our expertise from concept design to commissioning will strengthen the market offer, supporting the grain industry to further optimize their processes and improve efficiency and profitability ", commented Mason Hatton, Business Director of T H WHITE Installation Ltd.

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

Alexandra Persson, CFO - Phone: +46 72 700 19 57 - E-mail: alexandra.persson@bomill.com

BoMill is a Swedish grain technology company dedicated to helping the grain industry unlock more value and increase efficiency through precision sorting. Based on patented NIR technology, the BoMill InSight platform analyzes and sorts grain at industrial scale according to the internal qualities of each individual kernel, enabling customers to make better use of natural grain variation and unlock value that would otherwise remain hidden within the batch.

With decades of expertise in individual kernel analysis, BoMill serves customers across the grain value chain, including grain handlers, maltsters and flour mills.

BoMill AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For additional information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com