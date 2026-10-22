BoMill AB: BoMill Q3 Report July - September 2026

BoMill AB ("BoMill" or the "Company") hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period July 1 - September 30, 2026. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on BoMill's website. Below is a summary of the report.

Product launches and R&D driving industry change and opening new customer segments



CEO Andreas Jeppsson comments:

"During the quarter, we broadened our addressable market through the launch of BoMill InSight HiFlex and continued developing our technology platform. Our expanding offering and stronger partnerships support the next phase of BoMill's growth. Net sales for the first nine months increased compared with the same period last year, although challenging market conditions continued to delay customer investment decisions. We have built a substantial sales pipeline, and converting customer interest into new business remains our priority."



Business plan summary

Over the past three years since the launch of BoMill InSight in 2023, BoMill has successfully established BoMill InSight commercially in a market segment that the company itself has pioneered and continues to lead: high-precision grain sorting on an industrial scale. A total of 13 machines have been sold for approximately SEK 65 million to major, often world-leading customers in Europe, the Americas and the Middle East, primarily to the grain handling, flour milling and malting industries. These sales include repeat orders for capacity upgrades and installations at additional sites. From the outset, BoMill InSight has been developed as a modular and upgradeable platform.

Business Ambition

BoMill's business plan is to offer a broad portfolio of scalable products and services for the analysis, sorting, and optimization of grain on an industrial scale for use in food, seed, and animal feed applications. Its solutions target both existing customer segments, such as grain handlers, flour mills and maltsters, and new segments, including grain terminals and seed companies.

BoMill aims to be a global leader in large-scale grain analysis, sorting and optimization based on the quality of individual grain kernels, with solutions designed for integration into industrial processing operations. By combining technology, specialist expertise in grain quality parameters and their industrial applications, and a growing grain quality database, these strengths together support lasting competitive advantages and strong customer relationships.

BoMill's commercial offering aims to combine equipment, software, maintenance, and information and implementation services, generating both one-off and recurring revenue models.

BoMill's ambition is for its modular sorting solutions to become a natural part of customers' production processes and to establish themselves as the industry standard for grain optimization.

Sales Organization and Commercial Scaling

To accelerate sales and strengthen support for existing and new customers, BoMill intends to expand its international marketing organization and progressively expand its network of commercial partners and local service partners. This approach combines global reach with local presence and customer support.

In parallel, BoMill intends to deepen its collaboration with complementary equipment suppliers and implementation partners to streamline installation and commissioning, reduce customers' internal resource requirements and support the scaling of its commercial operations.

Product Development

BoMill's product development focuses on increasing sorting capacity within the existing machine platform and developing next-generation detection systems. The new detector platform will also structure and store measurement data in a format that supports future AI-based grain quality analysis. Development also aims to reduce customers' investment and operating costs per sorted ton, simplify installation and integration, and minimize supervision, maintenance and space requirements.

Development of a new detector platform is underway to deepen and broaden the analytical capabilities of BoMill InSight, with a commercial launch provisionally planned for mid-2028. Based on near-infrared (NIR) technology, the new detector will measure at least 100 wavelengths, compared with four in the current DR4 detector. This increased spectral resolution is intended to enable individual-kernel analysis and sorting based on additional quality characteristics beyond protein content, while creating opportunities to support a wider range of crops beyond wheat and barley.

Guided by customer needs, BoMill will investigate the potential to sort grain on several new quality parameters such as gluten protein, starch composition, grain hardness, fungal contamination and mycotoxins, as well as germination capacity and seed viability.

By combining advanced detection technology, a growing grain quality database and AI-driven analytics, BoMill aims to take grain processing optimization to the next level and expand opportunities for data-driven services. These developments are expected to further strengthen BoMill's position as the leading provider of industrial-scale, high-precision grain sorting solutions.

Financial overview for the third quarter (July - September 2026)

KSEK 2026

July-Sep 2025

July-Sep Net sales 5 754 127 Net income after financial items -2 644 -6 321 Net income per net weighted average share -0,02 -0,05 Cash flow during the period -755 -6 059 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 4 440 1 248 Equity/asset ratio 65% 31%

After the end of the third quarter, BoMill entered into credit facilities of MSEK 5 with two shareholders to support, if required, the company's financing.

Financial overview for the first nine months (January - September 2026)

KSEK 2026

Jan-Sep 2025

Jan-Sep Net sales 20 449 6 268 Net income after financial items -8 122 -13 243 Net income per net weighted average share -0,06 -0,11 Cash flow during the period 1 483 -15 931 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 4 440 1 248 Equity/asset ratio 65% 31%

Highlights during the third quarter

On July 3, BoMill launched a new high-capacity configuration of BoMill InSight, increasing the maximum sorting capacity from 15 up to 30 metric tons per hour while maintaining the same installation footprint.

On July 6, BoMill announced the outcome of the subscription in the warrant-based incentive program, with 100 percent of the warrants subscribed by employees.

On August 11, BoMill announced an organizational change to strengthen its commercial focus, with Denis Boissau taking the position of Regional Sales Manager and Susana Jacobsson taking the position of Head of Marketing.

On September, 14, BoMill launched BoMill InSight HiFlex, entering the large-scale grain handling segment. The scalable solution can be tailored to customers' capacity and operational requirements, with an initial turnkey configuration capable of processing 200 metric tons of grain per hour.

The BoMill InSight installation in the US was successfully commissioned in September and has been in full operation since then. Installation of BoMill InSight in Saudi Arabia has been performed.

The installations at Camgrain (UK), VIVESCIA (France) and AB InBev (Mexico), commissioned in Q2, entered full operation in Q3, processing this year's harvest.

Highlights after the third quarter

On October 6, BoMill entered into a collaboration agreement with T H WHITE to accelerate growth in the UK grain market.

On Oct 9, BoMill launched a new website, designed to make it easier for all stakeholders to follow the company's development.

On Oct 12, BoMill announced an additional APC order from US Malting Group worth USD 26,000.

BoMill Q3 report can be found on BoMill's website: BoMill

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

Alexandra Persson, CFO - Phone: +46 72 700 19 57 - E-mail: alexandra.persson@bomill.com

BoMill is a Swedish grain technology company dedicated to helping the grain industry unlock more value and increase efficiency through precision sorting. Based on patented NIR technology, the BoMill InSight platform analyzes and sorts grain at industrial scale according to the internal qualities of each individual kernel, enabling customers to make better use of natural grain variation and unlock value that would otherwise remain hidden within the batch.

With decades of expertise in individual kernel analysis, BoMill serves customers across the grain value chain, including grain handlers, maltsters and flour mills.

BoMill AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For additional information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com