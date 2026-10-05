Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
AD

WKN: A3DRWP | ISIN: US00676P1075 | Ticker-Symbol: 8OZ
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 07:35
23,000 Euro
-1,71 % -0,400
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADEIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADEIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,40023,60011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 22:12 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adeia Inc.: Adeia Renews IP License Agreement with Spectrum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company pioneering foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year renewal of its intellectual property (IP) license agreement with Charter Communications, Inc., through its Spectrum brand. The agreement renews Spectrum's license to Adeia's media IP portfolio across its pay-TV and other video services and also includes coverage for Spectrum's broadband and mobility businesses.

This agreement marks the latest in a series of renewals with Spectrum, the nation's leading video provider, whose relationship with Adeia and its predecessor companies spans more than two decades.

"This key renewal with Spectrum underscores the enduring strength and relevance of our media IP portfolio in the pay-TV market," said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer of Adeia. "The agreement also extends coverage to Spectrum's broadband and mobility businesses, reflecting the growing relevance of our innovations as video, broadband and mobile services increasingly converge. We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Spectrum and to support the entertainment experiences it delivers to millions of customers across the country."

Adeia's media IP portfolio has been developed through decades of research and development and is broadly licensed across the global media, entertainment and connectivity ecosystems. The company's innovations are embedded in billions of devices worldwide, enabling advanced functionality across pay-TV, streaming, connected TV, broadband, and wireless platforms.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) develops foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment. Its inventions span a broad range of semiconductor and media technologies, including 3D interconnect (hybrid bonding) and advanced thermal management for AI datacenters, as well as content discovery, personalization, and streaming. These inventions are licensed to leaders across the chip design and manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, digital entertainment, and e-commerce industries. Adeia's innovations enable more powerful and efficient products, and more immersive, personalized experiences across billions of devices worldwide. Learn more at www.adeia.com.

Adeia Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
IR@adeia.com

Adeia Media Relations
Anna Enerio
marketing@adeia.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.