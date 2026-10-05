Adeia Inc.: Adeia Renews IP License Agreement with Spectrum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company pioneering foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year renewal of its intellectual property (IP) license agreement with Charter Communications, Inc., through its Spectrum brand. The agreement renews Spectrum's license to Adeia's media IP portfolio across its pay-TV and other video services and also includes coverage for Spectrum's broadband and mobility businesses.

This agreement marks the latest in a series of renewals with Spectrum, the nation's leading video provider, whose relationship with Adeia and its predecessor companies spans more than two decades.

"This key renewal with Spectrum underscores the enduring strength and relevance of our media IP portfolio in the pay-TV market," said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer of Adeia. "The agreement also extends coverage to Spectrum's broadband and mobility businesses, reflecting the growing relevance of our innovations as video, broadband and mobile services increasingly converge. We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Spectrum and to support the entertainment experiences it delivers to millions of customers across the country."

Adeia's media IP portfolio has been developed through decades of research and development and is broadly licensed across the global media, entertainment and connectivity ecosystems. The company's innovations are embedded in billions of devices worldwide, enabling advanced functionality across pay-TV, streaming, connected TV, broadband, and wireless platforms.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) develops foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment. Its inventions span a broad range of semiconductor and media technologies, including 3D interconnect (hybrid bonding) and advanced thermal management for AI datacenters, as well as content discovery, personalization, and streaming. These inventions are licensed to leaders across the chip design and manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, digital entertainment, and e-commerce industries. Adeia's innovations enable more powerful and efficient products, and more immersive, personalized experiences across billions of devices worldwide. Learn more at www.adeia.com.

Adeia Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com

Adeia Media Relations

Anna Enerio

marketing@adeia.com