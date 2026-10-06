Hi-View Resources Inc.: Hi-view Resources Completes 2026 Exploration Field Program In The Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") (CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630) has completed its 2026 exploration program at their Toodoggone projects in north-central British Columbia.

R Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View, commented: "Our team delivered an exceptional 2026 program, exceeding both scope and budget with a disciplined, multi-disciplinary approach that integrated geochemical sampling, advanced geophysics, and detailed geological mapping. The work has already generated a suite of compelling geochemical and geophysical anomalies across multiple target areas. While we await final assays and complete interpretation of the geophysical data, our preliminary results are highly encouraging. We are energized by what we're seeing and look forward to sharing the full picture as we advance the most promising targets.

Nader Mostaghimi, Vice President of Exploration of Hi-View, commented: "Our 2026 exploration program has built meaningfully on the strong foundation established through previous work, while delivering significant advancements in our understanding of our projects. This summer's mapping, sampling, and geophysical programs have provided greater definition of the geological controls on mineralization and allowed us to further refine and prioritize several key exploration targets. The progress made this year represents an important step forward in our exploration strategy, and we are encouraged by the potential these results present as we advance our robust and diverse group of projects toward the next phase of exploration."

Figure 1.?Hi-View Resources' claims map with Toodoggone district deposits.

Please click to view image

Program Highlights

63.78 line-km of induced polarization (IP) surveying across five target areas.

250 km² MobileMT Survey across the Golden Stranger, Lawyers North and East, and Borealis target areas.

3,251 soil samples collected.

337 rock samples collected.

Approximately 12 km² of geological mapping at 1:5,000 to 1:10,000 scale.

Work completed across ten target areas.

The program combined geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys and geological mapping methods. It was designed to define priority targets and generate new targets for follow-up exploration.

Target Area IP (Line-Km) Soil Samples Rock Samples Mapping Borealis 21.59 760 148 2.5km2 at 1:5,000 Lawyers 19.95 1,586 73 7.6km2 at 1:10,000 Black Pearl 15.32 400 63 1.2km2 at 1:5,000-1:10,000 Golden Stranger 6.92 102 28 0.5km2 at 1:5,000-1:10,000 Nub 222 Saunders 181 8 Ridge Mapping Oxide Summit 4 Junkers 4 Harmon Peak 1

Table 1. Program work summary.

Samples have been submitted for analysis to ALS Global Laboratory in Vancouver. This laboratory is accredited in accordance with the recognized International Standard ISO/IEC 17025. The Company expects to integrate gold assay and multielement results with the IP and mapping data to rank targets for follow-up work. Results will be reported once received, reviewed and verified.

Figure 2. Hi-View Resources' properties and 2026 exploration field program work.

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Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, M.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #53441), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company's 100% owned, optioned projects and current claim applications cover more than 28,000 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project - all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Black Pearl, Oxide Summit, Nub, Ursus, Garnet, and Harmon Peak. For more information, please visit Hi-View's website or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"R. Nick Horsley"

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley - CEO

Email: info@hiviewresources.com

Telephone: (604) 343-4337

Website: www.hiviewgold.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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