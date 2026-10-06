

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czechia's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in September to the highest level in five months, flash data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in August. The expected inflation rate was 2.4 percent. The inflation rate matched levels last seen in April.



Inflation based on energy, including motor fuels, quickened to 5.9 percent from 2.3 percent. Prices for goods were 2.1 percent higher after rising 0.2 percent in August. Services inflation rose marginally to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.5 percent from 4.3 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in September versus an expected fall of 0.1 percent.



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