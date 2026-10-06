Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects 1.88 g/t Gold over 17.9 Metres in the Gap Between Airstrip and Powerline, and Identifies High-Grade Gold in Airstrip Footwall at AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to report new results from the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") and the gap between the Airstrip and Powerline Deposit at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada. Drillhole AX-26-942 intersected 1.01 g/t gold ("Au") over 36.1 metres ("m") from 9.0 m downhole, including 1.88 g/t Au over 17.9 m from 27.2 m downhole and 28.70 g/t Au over 0.8 m, between the Airstrip and Powerline deposits. Mineralization is associated with large extensional quartz veins containing numerous grains of visible gold, with associated bismuth sulphosalts and sulphide mineralization. In Airstrip, drillholes AX-26-729 and -730 returned 1.19 g/t Au over 12.1 m and 6.79 g/t Au over 3.3 m, respectively. Mineralization in these holes is associated with replacement-style mineralization in calc-silicate altered horizons in the Airstrip footwall and lower Cal 2 horizon.

The results identify higher-grade, near-surface mineralization in the gap between Airstrip and Powerline and identify additional high-grade Airstrip horizons outside the current conceptual pit boundary. The drilling forms part of Banyan's ongoing work to improve confidence in the resource model, test higher-grade targets and resource expansion opportunities, and establish AurMac's development potential.

Highlights from Airstrip and North Powerline area:

AX-26-729 - 5.59 g/t Au over 2.0 m, within 1.19 g/t Au over 12.1 m; including 10.10 g/t Au over 0.9m

AX-26-730 - 6.79 g/t Au over 3.3 m, including 9.90 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 13.50 g/t Au over 0.8 m

AX-26-942 - 1.88 g/t Au over 17.9 m, within 1.01 g/t Au over 36.1 m

AX-26-897 - 0.96 g/t Au over 27.5 m, including 4.12 g/t Au over 5.1 m

AX-26-899 - 0.84 g/t Au over 5.4 m, and 5.76 g/t Au over 1.7 m

*Note: drillholes AX-26-729 and -730 were drilled in 2025 and analysed in 2026.

"The intersection of 1.88 g/t Au over 17.9 m in AX-26-942 highlights the potential for higher-grade near-surface mineralization in the largely undrilled gap between Airstrip and Powerline," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "The Airstrip footwall results identify additional higher-grade targets for follow-up. AurMac already has significant scale and our focus is on improving resource confidence and defining higher-grade areas that could contribute to a mine plan. Our first Preliminary Economic Assessment is targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will evaluate AurMac's economic potential. These results reinforce that exploration opportunities remain at AurMac, alongside the early discoveries at Nitra. Our strengthened treasury gives us the flexibility to pursue this work, with disciplined spending directed toward results and strategic milestones."

Figure 1: Plan map of AurMac, Yukon, Canada. Drillholes reported in this release highlighted in blue, pending results are shown in green, previously released 2026 drilling is shown in orange, and all other diamond drilling pre-2026 in black. The reported holes have potential to extend higher-grade mineralized domains in the gap between the Airstrip and Powerline deposits and in the footwall of Airstrip. Detailed drillhole maps and sections are included below with a plan map of Airstrip (Figure 2) and cross-sections (Figures 3 to 5).

Figure 2: Plan map of Airstrip. Cross sections are denoted by blue lines (Figures 3 to 5). Cross section across the Airstrip Deposit at 467250mE (Figure 3) shows the potential for high-grade mineralization between the pits. Cross sections at 467400mE (Figure 4) and 467600mE (Figure 5) show potential for additional mineralized horizons in the footwall of Airstrip below the conceptual pit boundary.

Figure 3: Cross-section 467250mE through Airstrip and Powerline North at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithological model. Hole AX-26-942 identifies a near-surface mineralized interval between the deposits; high-grade mineralization is hosted in extensional quartz veins with visible gold and associated bismuth sulphosalts and arsenopyrite (Figures 6 and 7). Mineralization remains open at depth. The interval in AX-26-942 highlights the potential to extend and identify new mineralized domains and upgrade domains on the margins of high-grade cores and between the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") block model is constrained by mineralized and lithological domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10 m x 10 m x 5 m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cut-off and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 4: Cross-section 467400mE through the eastern end of Airstrip at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithological model. Mineralization remains open at depth, with new high-grade sulphide replacement horizons identified below Cal 2 in the footwall quartzite of Airstrip (Figure 9). These domains fall outside of the conceptual pit boundary and demonstrate the potential for resource expansion at Airstrip. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized and lithological domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10 m x 10 m x 5 m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cut-off and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 5: Cross-section 467600mE through the eastern end of Airstrip at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithological model. Mineralization in AX-26-730 confirms the extension of the Cal 2 horizon and potential to convert non-estimated blocks in the MRE with high-grade mineralization (Figure 10). The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized and lithological domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10 m x 10 m x 5 m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cut-off and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Lithological domains at Powerline are dominated by metasedimentary rocks of various compositions, typically mica-chlorite schists with varying calcareous content. Domains shown in this section are: CLSR_4 and 5 - chlorite-sericite schist; CSCH_1 and 3 - calcareous schist; and sch_2 - heterogeneous schist. Altered host rocks with intense silicification and meta-greenstones are the preferential hosts for extensional quartz veining (Figures 6 and 7). Lithologic domains at Airstrip are dominated by calcareous metasedimentary rocks that readily undergo calc-silicate alteration and sulphide replacement mineralization (Figures 9 and 10). Calcareous metasedimentary rocks overlie quartzites. Domains Cal_1 and Cal_2 - calcareous metasedimentary rocks are the primary host for gold mineralization at Airstrip, with extensional quartz veins hosted in the quartzite ("QTZT").

Figures 6 and 7: Mineralized extensional quartz veins in metasedimentary rocks of the Hyland Group from diamond drillhole AX-26-942 in Powerline North. Extensional quartz vein at 27.2 m - 28.0 m contains over 20 grains of visible gold spatially associated with bismuth sulphosalts and aggregates of arsenopyrite (Figure 8). Large (> 10 cm) extensional quartz veins are found throughout the interval from 9.0 m - 45.1 m, highlighting potential for well-mineralized zones near surface between the Airstrip and Powerline pits.

Figure 8: Visible gold in extensional quartz veins from hole AX-26-942, from 27.2 m - 28.0 m: Top left: gold intergrown with acicular bismuth sulphosalts. Top right: gold intergrown with acicular bismuth sulphosalts and arsenopyrite aggregates. Bottom left: gold spatially associated with arsenopyrite aggregates and acicular bismuth sulphosalts. Bottom right: gold associated with arsenopyrite aggregates and concentrated along late fractures within quartz vein.

Figure 9: Metasedimentary rocks with semi-massive pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite replacement mineralization from diamond drillhole AX-26-729. Host rock displays calc-silicate alteration and intense silicification, typical of high-grade mineralization in the Airstrip deposit. This interval illustrates the potential for additional horizons in the Airstrip footwall, outside of the conceptual pit boundary.

Figure 10: Metasedimentary rocks with semi-massive pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite replacement mineralization from diamond drillhole AX-26-730. Host rock displays calc-silicate alteration and intense silicification, typical of high-grade mineralization in the Airstrip deposit.

Table 1: Intervals from Airstrip and Powerline

HOLE NUMBER Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Au Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) AX-26-729 67.1 79.2 12.1 1.19 including 75.9 77.9 2.0 5.59 including 77.0 77.9 0.9 10.10 AX-26-730 42.7 46.0 3.3 6.79 including 43.6 44.6 1.0 9.90 and including 45.2 46.0 0.8 13.50 AX-26-897 6.2 11.8 5.6 0.66 including 7.2 8.5 1.3 1.86 and 25.8 53.3 27.5 0.96 including 25.8 30.9 5.1 4.12 including 25.8 27.2 1.4 7.05 and 116.5 126.5 10.0 0.36 including 116.5 118.0 1.5 1.73 AX-26-898 8.5 38.9 30.4 0.47 including 8.5 10.0 1.5 2.20 and including 24.8 26.0 1.2 3.58 and including 36.9 37.5 0.6 1.33 and 82.0 92.2 10.2 0.35 including 82.0 83.0 1.0 1.26 AX-26-899 7.1 32.3 25.2 0.36 including 7.1 7.7 0.6 3.26 and including 26.9 32.3 5.4 0.84 including 26.9 28.1 1.2 2.10 and including 31.1 32.3 1.2 1.26 and 84.3 86.0 1.7 5.76 including 84.3 84.6 0.3 19.10 AX-26-942 9.0 45.1 36.1 1.01 including 27.2 45.1 17.9 1.88 including 27.2 28.0 0.8 28.70 and including 39.6 40.0 0.4 1.00 and including 44.5 45.1 0.6 9.71 and 167.0 197.0 30.0 0.19 including 167.0 168.1 1.1 1.07 and including 196.2 197.0 0.8 1.49 and 213.8 216.3 2.5 0.80 including 215.1 215.8 0.7 1.18 and 257.9 259.0 1.1 1.05

Note: Calculated true widths are approximate and vary by drillhole; see Table 2

Table 2: Collars for diamond drillholes in this release

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip Calc. True Width (%) AX-26-729 467397 7084060 792 111.3 0 -60 95 AX-26-730 467609 7083965 789 85.3 0 -60 95 AX-26-897 467295 7084002 790 170.7 330 -65 90 AX-26-898 467412 7083952 792 155.5 98 -82 95 AX-26-899 467295 7084002 790 140.2 360 -60 95 AX-26-942 467212 7083699 788 367.0 1 -62 90

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures and a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials, field duplicates and coarse blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays.

The Qualified Persons reviewed the available QA/QC data and identified no material issues.

Standards, core duplicates and coarse blanks represented approximately 10% of samples submitted during the 2026 drilling program. Results were monitored as analytical data became available and were within the accuracy and precision thresholds established for the program.

Banyan personnel systematically logged and photographed all diamond drill core. HTW- and NTW-diameter core was split at Banyan's core-processing facilities. One half was returned to the core box and the other was sealed in a poly bag with one part of a three-part sample tag. Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter delivered samples to the Bureau Veritas ("BV") preparation laboratory in Whitehorse or to AGAT Laboratories' Geochemical Mining Division in Calgary ("AGAT"). Samples prepared by BV were shipped to its analytical laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. AGAT samples were prepared, pulverized and analyzed in Calgary, Alberta, or Thunder Bay, Ontario.

BV analyzed samples using four-acid digestion and either its MA-200 ICP-ES 45-element package or MA-250 ICP-ES/MS 59-element package, together with FA-450 50 g fire assay with an AAS finish for gold. Samples returning more than 10 g/t Au were reanalyzed by FA-550 fire assay with a gravimetric finish. High-grade samples containing documented visible gold were also analyzed by FS-652 metallic-screen fire assay. Silver overlimits were analyzed using MA-370, FA-550 or FA-501, as applicable. Bureau Veritas is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 under SCC File No. 15895.

AGAT analyzed samples using four-acid digestion and its 201-071 ICP-OES/ICP-MS 48-element package, together with 201-551 50 g fire assay with an AAS finish for gold. Samples returning more than 10 g/t Au were reanalyzed by 202-551 fire assay with a gravimetric finish. High-grade samples containing documented visible gold were also analyzed by 202-131 metallic-screen fire assay. Samples returning more than 100 g/t Ag were analyzed using 201-470. AGAT is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 under SCC File Nos. 151266 and 151083.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

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About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project, is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac Project comprises two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement-style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (See MRE Table 3 below; as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 69 kV 3-phase powerline, existing power substation and cell phone coverage.

MRE Table 3: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Gold (Au g/t) (M Tonnes) (g/t) (M Oz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 37.7 0.69 0.840 Powerline 0.30 129.5 0.67 2.799 Combined 0.30 167.3 0.68 3.639 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 15.1 0.84 0.405 Powerline 0.30 252.1 0.57 4.580 Combined 0.30 267.2 0.58 4.985

Notes to MRE Table:

The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026, the technical report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The Hyland Project MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with a technical report filed on SEDAR+ on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project and Seattle-Goodman Creek Project which are grassroots exploration projects located in the Mayo Mining district, adjacent to the AurMac Gold Project. These properties lie in the northern part of the Selwyn Basin and are underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the properties including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The properties are 100% owned by Banyan and cover over 530 sq km. The properties are accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and a network of other smaller roads across the properties.

Banyan trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORP.

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion and increased grades; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-intersects-1.88-g%2ft-gold-over-17.9-metres-in-the-gap-between-airstr-1232626