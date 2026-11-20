Anzeige / Werbung

Central banks purchased 321 metric tons of gold in the third quarter. Banyan reports 1.89 g/t of gold over 10.1 meters; Amex now cites 2028 as the production target for Perron.

Advertisement - On behalf of Banyan Gold Corp. and Amex Gold Mining Inc. SRC swiss resource capital AG has paid IR advisory agreements with both companies and receives compensation therefrom. Author: Ingrid Heinritzi. First published: November 20, 2026, 5:30 a.m. Berlin/Zurich

++ Gold Market Caught Between Price Pressure and Demand ++

Dear Readers,

The price of gold has declined, but the longer-term outlook remains positive: According to the World Gold Council, the LBMA afternoon price averaged $4,262 per troy ounce in the third quarter of 2026. That was five percent less than in the previous quarter, but 23 percent more than a year earlier.

The next monetary policy meeting date has been set: The Federal Reserve will meet on December 8 and 9. A specific interest rate decision is just as uncertain as a seasonal recovery in the gold price.

Central banks remain an important source of demand: According to WGC data, they purchased a net total of 321 metric tons of gold in the third quarter. At the same time, demand for jewelry fell by 17 percent compared to the same quarter a year earlier. These opposing forces illustrate why strong central bank purchases alone do not allow for a reliable forecast of the short-term gold price.

Banyan Explores Expansion at AurMac

Banyan Gold - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/banyan-gold-corp/ - reported on October 28 that AurMac, in the Yukon, had intersected 1.89 g/t gold over 10.1 meters starting at 217.7 meters in drill hole AX-26-921. The interval is located in the Airstrip area. This represents the drill hole length; the true thickness is estimated at approximately 95 percent of this value.

According to the company, the results indicate potential for expansion between Airstrip and Powerline. On September 29, Banyan closed financing transactions totaling 54.313 million Canadian dollars gross. Further drilling is planned to test the extent of the mineralization.

Amex Continues to Develop Perron

Amex Gold Mining - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/amex-exploration-inc/ - is developing the Perron Project in Québec, which it owns 100 percent. On October 29, the company reported from drill hole PE-26-959, starting at 217.10 meters, 114.07 g/t gold over 1.00 meter, including 227.46 g/t over 0.50 meter. These are drill hole lengths, not confirmed true thicknesses.

The Phase 1 feasibility study, with a target date of March 31, calls for external ore processing. The project team now cites 2028 as the target year for production.

Conclusion: Banyan and Amex Set to Take Further Steps

Central bank demand is providing support for the gold market, while Banyan pursues further exploration and Amex advances the development of Perron. Further drilling results and development milestones will indicate how far the projects are progressing.

Current company information and press releases: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/unternehmen/banyan-gold-corp/ and https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/unternehmen/amex-gold-mining-inc/

For further information, see our Precious Metals Report: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/reports/ansicht/edelmetall-report-2026-03/

Best of luck and warm regards from Switzerland,

Yours

Marc Ollinger

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Swiss Resource Capital AG at a glance:

Website: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/

Videos and Interviews: https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/

Videos and interviews: https://www.commodity-tv.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ResourceCapitalAG

Commodity Reports: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/reports/

Roadshows: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/roadshows/

Sources: World Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends Q3 2026, Nov. 3, 2026 · Federal Reserve, 2026 Meeting Schedule, accessed Nov. 17, 2026 · Banyan Gold, Financing, Sept. 29, 2026 · Banyan Gold, Airstrip Drilling, October 28, 2026 · Amex, Phase 1 Study Report, May 28, 2026 · Amex, Underground Development, September 21, 2026 · Amex, Resource Drilling, October 29, 2026 · Amex, Feasibility Study Project Page, accessed Nov. 17, 2026; Cover image: AI-generated symbolic illustration

Transparency and Conflicts of Interest

Prepared and Published by: SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland. Author: Ingrid Heinritzi, freelance journalist. Issuers: Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN; OTCQB: BYAGF; WKN: A1T64A; ISIN: CA06683K1066) and Amex Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF; WKN: A2DJY1; ISIN: CA03114B1022). This article is published as part of paid investor relations consulting agreements with both companies, for which SRC receives compensation. The author is compensated through SRC. These paid relationships constitute a financial interest in positive coverage. Neither the author nor SRC holds any positions in the issuers discussed. Issuers with a stake of at least 5 percent in SRC: none. Market-making, lead/co-lead manager, and investment banking relationships: none. Other relevant interests: none. Prior review by the issuers: The issuers did not receive the article in advance for review and/or approval. Applicability of Section 18(2) MStV / responsible person: Marc Ollinger, CEO of SRC. Address of the responsible person: c/o SRC, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland.

Methodology and Risks

Date of publication and source cutoff date: November 17, 2026, 10:25 a.m. CET. The most recent reports retrieved are from Banyan dated October 28, 2026, and Amex dated November 6, 2026; the Amex award is not discussed in the summary due to space constraints. Public sources were cross-checked; technical company data were not independently verified. No independent review of drilling data, resource estimate, feasibility study, or company valuation was conducted. QPs: Banyan - Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, not independent; Amex drilling announcement - Aaron Stone, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, not independent, and Jérôme Augustin, Ph.D., P.Geo., independent. The study report dated May 28, 2026, identifies independent technical experts; the technical data therein were approved by Alexandre Burelle, P.Eng. These approvals refer to the original sources, not to this article. Banyan's thickness estimate is an approximation; Amex sections are reported as drill hole lengths. A large-scale sampling program does not constitute commercial mining operations. Forward-looking statements, particularly the Amex 2028 production target, are uncertain and do not constitute guarantees. Gold prices, interest rates, exchange rates, exploration, metallurgy, financing, dilution, permits, indigenous community rights, and construction costs can significantly alter results and lead to a total loss. Routine updates are not planned; statutory disclosure obligations remain unaffected.

Disclosures and Liability

Paid marketing communication; not an independent financial analysis, individual investment advice, or solicitation to buy; not an offer of securities or a recommendation to purchase. Personal investment circumstances are not reviewed. No warranty is provided as to accuracy or completeness. Liability is limited only to the extent permitted by law; mandatory liability and claims remain unaffected. The operators of external sites are responsible for those sites; their own legal responsibility remains unaffected. AI was used for research, editing, and the cover image. The cover image is a symbolic illustration and does not depict any actual projects of the issuers. Editorial responsibility and final human review remain with SRC. The date of first publication and actual distribution must be recorded prior to publication; the applicability of additional territorial disclosure requirements must be clarified in advance with . © 2026 SRC swiss resource capital AG. Redistribution requires consent or legal authorization.

Enthaltene Werte: CA06683K1066,CA03114D1087