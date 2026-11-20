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Two companies, two visible advances: Amex is advancing construction for its bulk sample and NexMetals Mining intersects a third high-grade copper-nickel zone for the first time and extends its mineralized trend.

Advertisement/Promotion - This article is published on behalf of Amex Gold Mining Inc. and NexMetals Mining Corp., with which SRC swiss resource capital AG has paid IR consulting agreements. Prepared and published by: SRC swiss resource capital AG · Author: Freelance financial journalist · First published: November 20, 2026; 5:30 a.m. Zurich/Berlin time

Dear Readers,

Amex Gold Mining (WKN: A42G55) and NexMetals Mining (WKN: A41A95) are reporting on the same day significant progress that shows how two projects are advancing at different stages.

Amex is building at its Perron gold project in Québec the infrastructure for a 40,000 t bulk sample and the planned mine. NexMetals is expanding the potential at the past-producing copper-nickel deposit Selebi Main in Botswana at depth.

Amex Gold Mining: Perron Takes Shape

The 100%-owned Perron project is located near Normétal in the Canadian province of Québec, approximately 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda. With the fully funded 40,000 t bulk sample, Amex intends to test mining in the high-grade Champagne Zone on a large scale.

Progress at a Glance:

200 m ramp: The main access ramp, i.e., the inclined access tunnel leading down to depth, has reached 200 m. According to the company, development is advancing steadily and on schedule .

The main access ramp, i.e., the inclined access tunnel leading down to depth, has 200 m. According to the company, development is advancing steadily . Power line under construction: The approximately 6.5 km 25 kV line to the grid in Normétal is to supply about 3 MW, enough for the bulk sample and the planned Phase 1 mine.

The approximately to the grid in Normétal is to supply about 3 MW, enough for the bulk sample and the planned Phase 1 mine. Workshop and ventilation: The shell of the workshop for underground vehicles is complete, and the permanent ventilation system has been installed. The majority of the surface facilities are nearing completion.

At the end of September, Amex had reported more than 75 m of ramp, and construction of the workshop had just begun. The target of the ramp is the Champagne Zone at a vertical depth of approximately 235 m. The portal, ramp, and power line are designed from the outset for the future mine. According to the company, this avoids major additional investments later, and clean hydropower is to replace diesel generators in the future. For Phase 1, the April 2026 feasibility study envisages an average of 147,000 ounces of gold per year over five years, at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of US$910 per ounce and an initial capital cost of C$193.9 million.

"We are not simply building infrastructure for the bulk sample; we are investing in facilities that will also support our future Phase 1 mining", says Victor Cantore, President and CEO.

NexMetals Mining: New Third Zone at Selebi

Selebi Main is one of the two past-producing deposits of the Selebi project in the Central District of Botswana. Until now, NexMetals Mining (WKN: A41A95) had known of two zones of massive sulfides there, i.e., rock densely interspersed with copper and nickel minerals: the Main Zone and the Lower Zone. Drill hole SMD-26-217 has now intersected three mineralized zones:

Source: NexMetals Mining; selection. True width is the estimated actual thickness of the zone.

The third zone is the first significant intercept below the Lower Zone. It follows approximately 13 m of hole length below, at a hole depth of about 2,000 m, and has more copper than the Lower Zone in the same hole. Its grades are on par with the strongest recent intercepts: SMD-26-219 returned 7.55 m at 2.70% Cu and 1.83% Ni. The Inferred resource of Selebi Main averages 1.53% Cu and 0.98% Ni.

Source: NexMetals Mining

SMD-26-217 extends the high-grade trend by approximately 100 m to about 1.5 km toward Selebi North. SMD-26-216-W1 closes a gap in the resource model approximately 165 m to the north and, with 3.45 m at 2.86% Cu and 1.52% Ni, supports lateral continuity. Downhole surveys indicate further potential; the system remains open. In October, the Inferred resource of Selebi Main grew by 72% to 32.47 million metric tons. SMD-26-217 is not yet included.

"Our first intercept in the third zone delivered strong copper and nickel grades below the Lower Zone", comments CEO Sean Whiteford.

Our Assessment:

Both news releases are, in our view, convincing evidence of progress according to plan. Amex Gold Mining (WKN: A42G55) is building on several fronts at once, and the infrastructure already serves the future mine. This points to a capital-efficient path from bulk sample to production.

NexMetals Mining (WKN: A41A95) delivers, with the third zone, a remarkable additional building block. Its grades match the best recent intercepts, and the high-grade trend continues to grow. This strengthens the basis for further resource growth ahead of the planned preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

Next Steps:

Amex: Further ramp development toward the Champagne Zone, completion of the power line and the remaining surface facilities.

Further ramp development toward the Champagne Zone, completion of the power line and the remaining surface facilities. NexMetals: Follow-up drilling on all three zones as well as technical studies and trade-off studies as the basis for the PEA.

Glück auf and warm regards from Switzerland,

Yours,

Marc Ollinger

Swiss Resource Capital AG

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Disclaimer and Disclosure

Promotional nature and conflicts of interest. This article is paid investor relations communication on behalf of Amex Gold Mining Inc. and NexMetals Mining Corp. SRC swiss resource capital AG receives compensation under IR consulting agreements with both issuers. This gives rise to an economic interest in a positive presentation. This article is not independent financial analysis.

Holdings. At the time of publication, neither SRC swiss resource capital AG nor its board members, employees, or the author hold any shares, options, warrants, certificates, other derivatives, or long or short positions in NexMetals Mining Corp.; they do, however, hold shares of Amex Gold Mining Inc. in an amount well below 0.5% of the issued capital. No issuer holds an interest of 5% or more in SRC.

Sources and technical context. This is based on the

news releases of Amex Gold Mining and NexMetals Mining dated November 19, 2026, including the tables and figures. In addition, the following were consulted: for

Amex, the news releases dated April 13, 2026, on the Phase 1 feasibility study, September 2, 2026, on the start of ramp development, and September 21, 2026, on construction progress; for NexMetals, the news release dated October 1, 2026, on the

resource estimate for Selebi Main. SRC has not prepared its own resource estimate or project valuation, nor has it conducted an independent review of the geological and technical data. For Amex, Aaron Stone, P.Geo. (OGQ - 2170, PGO - 3708), Vice President Exploration, is named as the Qualified Person under NI 43-101. For NexMetals, it is Sharon Taylor, MSc, P.Geo., Vice President Geophysics, as the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and S-K 1300. Both have reviewed and approved the technical information in the respective original news release. This does not constitute a review or approval of this SRC article. The analyses for NexMetals were performed by ALS Geochemistry in Johannesburg on half-core samples. The resource estimate for Selebi Main is taken from the MSA Group technical report with an effective date of October 16, 2026.

Technical risks.

Drill intervals are not continuously uniformly mineralized zones.

Drill core lengths do not necessarily correspond to true width. Individual drill intervals are not to be equated with the average grade of a deposit. The interpretation of the third zone and the high-grade trend at Selebi is preliminary.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves. Their economic viability has not been demonstrated. Inferred resources are subject to greater geological uncertainty than Indicated resources.

The key figures of the feasibility study for Perron are based on assumptions regarding the

gold price, costs, grades, processing, and permits. Timelines for ramp development, grid connection, bulk sample, and production require construction to proceed as planned, as well as permits and financing.

Forward-looking statements and risks. Statements regarding construction progress, the

bulk sample, and production at Perron, as well as the extent of the zones,

resource growth, follow-up drilling, and the preliminary economic

assessment at Selebi are forward-looking and are based on the companies' expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Key risks include fluctuating grades and recoveries, cost increases, construction, laboratory, and delivery delays, permitting processes, financing requirements and dilution, as well as changes in commodity prices and exchange rates.

Commodity stocks are subject to high price and liquidity risks. A total loss is possible.

No individual investment advice. This article is for general information purposes only and does not take into account any personal investment objectives or financial circumstances. It contains no price target, no buy or sell recommendation, no offer to acquire or dispose of financial instruments, and no investment, legal, or tax advice.

Liability and timeliness. SRC endeavors to present information carefully. Information may change after the editorial deadline. Mandatory correction and updating obligations remain unaffected. To the extent permitted by law, liability for slightly negligent breaches of duty is excluded, except for breaches of material contractual obligations. In the event of a slightly negligent breach of such obligations, liability is limited to the foreseeable damage typical for the contract. Liability for intent and gross negligence, for damage resulting from injury to life, body, or health, and any mandatory statutory liability remain unaffected. The respective providers are responsible for external content.

AI notice. AI-assisted tools were used in the preparation and linguistic editing of this article. Editorial responsibility lies with SRC swiss resource capital AG. The figures included originate from the issuers and were not AI-generated. SRC compiled the results table for Selebi from the data in the news release.

Publisher and editorial information. Prepared and published by: SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland. Responsible author: Marc Ollinger. Editorial cut-off: November 19, 2026, 2:15 p.m. First published: November 19, 2026, Zurich/Berlin. Text © 2026 SRC swiss resource capital AG. Original graphics: Amex Gold Mining Inc. and NexMetals Mining Corp. Original news releases dated November 19, 2026 · SRC Legal Notice · Supplementary SRC Legal Information

Image credits. Figures for Perron: Amex Gold Mining Inc. Figures for Selebi: NexMetals Mining Corp. Intro image: stock.adobe.com; Good News_Von Coloures-Pic

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