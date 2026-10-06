

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 0.9360 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9320.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the pound, the euro advanced to 1.1247, 177.93 and 0.8494 from early lows of 1.1203, 177.04 and 0.8480, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged up to 1.6134, 2.0073 and 1.6050 from early lows of 1.6080, 2.0015 and 1.5993, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.94 against the franc, 1.15 against the greenback, 181.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the pound, 1.64 against the aussie, 2.02 against the kiwi and 1.61 against the loonie.



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