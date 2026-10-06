

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Major cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning, resulting in aggregate crypto market capitalization edge up above the flatline. An easing in bond yields, the dollar's retreat, a reduced likelihood of an October rate hike by the Fed as well as positive catalysts on the regulatory front helped bolster sentiment towards digital assets. However, anxiety ahead of the release of FOMC minutes on Wednesday as well as outflows from U.S.-listed crypto spot ETF products weighed on market sentiment.



Sovereign bond yields eased across tenors and regions. Ten-year U.S. treasuries are currently trading at 5.268 percent, declining 0.85 percent from the previous close. Yields on long-dated 30-year U.S. treasuries also declined 0.64 percent. Ten-year bond yields have eased significantly in Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Australia as well.



The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 102.02, declining 0.14 percent from 102.17 at the previous close.



Expectations of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Federal Reserve in October has dropped to 21.6 percent, from 22.1 percent a day earlier and 50.9 percent a week earlier.



Sentiment in crypto markets was also boosted by the recent regulatory measure in the U.S. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday sought public comments on proposed rulemaking relating to regulation of crypto asset transactions and crypto asset markets. The agency's Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeks to incorporate crypto asset transactions into its uniform national market regulatory framework so as to provide clarity, certainty, and consumer protections in the crypto asset markets.



The notice solicits comments on the manner in which the CFTC can prevent abusive practices in crypto asset markets and retail commodity transactions involving crypto assets under a uniform national regime. The 60-day public comment window also seeks views on providing market participants with crypto asset-specific contextual information concerning best practices for compliance with the regulatory requirements. The public may also comment on how the Commission can codify through rulemaking a subcategory of designated contract market registration, known as a crypto asset market, that is purpose-built specifically for retail commodity transactions involving crypto assets.



Crypto markets also cheered the institutional support to the cryptocurrency market. Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Monday announced acquiring 334 Bitcoins worth $28.7 million during the period from October 1 to October 4. The leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 848,000 at an average cost of $75,440.70.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has edged up 0.06 percent overnight to $2.93 trillion. The increase in market capitalization is accompanied by a 13-percent jump in trading volumes.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, around 25 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 35 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. 68th ranked Filecoin (FIL) tops overnight gains with a surge of 10.3 percent whereas 86th ranked Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) tops overnight losses with a decline of 6.3 percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.14 percent higher on an overnight basis at $86,017.92, around 32 percent below the all-time high of $126,198. The leading cryptocurrency has gained 2.7 percent in the past week. Year-to-date losses have declined to 1.7 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $86,678.81 and $84,971.87.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $90 million on Monday versus net inflows of $190 million on Friday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) topped net outflows with $85 million whereas iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped net inflows with $70 million.



Bitcoin is currently ranked in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 11th ranked Broadcom and 13th ranked Saudi Aramco.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.17 percent lower at $2,715.47, around 45 percent below the all-time high of $4,953. The leading alternate coin has gained 0.48 percent in the past week but has lost 8.5 percent on a year-to-date basis. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,728.91 and $2,679.36.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows decreasing to $19 million on Monday from $37 million on Friday and $55 million on Thursday. The net outflows are attributed entirely to Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH).



Ethereum is currently ranked in the 57th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.43 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $783.74.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 0.16 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.50.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 0.34 percent overnight to $120.32, around 59 percent below the all-time high of $294.33. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $9 million on Monday as compared with net inflows of $1 million on Friday. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) topped with net outflows of $7 million.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.16 percent higher at $0.3364.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 0.10 percent on an overnight basis to $93.23, around 5 percent below the all-time high of $97.98. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $3 million on Monday versus net inflows of $3 million on Friday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) rallied 2.37 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,360.67, around 77 percent below the all-time high of $5,941.80. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows decreasing to $4 million on Monday from $27 million on Friday.



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