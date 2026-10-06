Humana AB: Humana applies for delisting and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting

Ambea AB (publ) ("Ambea") declared the public takeover offer for Humana AB ("Humana" or the "Company") unconditional on 1 October 2026. Ambea controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in Humana and has announced its intention to squeeze out the remaining shares in the Company.



At the request of Ambea, the Board of Directors of Humana has today resolved to apply for the delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received confirmation from Nasdaq Stockholm.

At the request of Ambea, the Board of Directors of Humana has further today resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 30 October 2026 for the purposes of, among other things, the election of new board members.

For more information, please contact:



Ewelina Pettersson

Head of Investor Relations

+4673 074 79 12

ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 8,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/