

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail trade volume grew marginally in August as the increases in food and non-food categories were partially offset by a notable fall in fuel sales, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Retail sales rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in August, reversing July's 0.6 percent decrease. However, August's increase was slightly weaker than forecast of 0.2 percent growth.



Food, drinks and tobacco sales edged up 0.1 percent and non-food products sales were up 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel in specialized stores declined 1.9 percent, offsetting broader gains across other retail categories.



On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales doubled to 0.8 percent from 0.4 percent in the previous month. Sales were forecast to grow 1.0 percent.



Retail sales in the EU climbed 0.1 percent from August and increased 1.2 percent from the previous year.



Among member states for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Romania, Sweden and Germany. Meanwhile, Luxembourg, Malta and Latvia registered the largest decreases.



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