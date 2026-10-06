XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global Stockholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with DevvStream and Southern Energy Renewables

Approval Advances Strategic Growth of XCF's Diversified Alternative Energy Platform and Marks a Major Milestone as the Parties Work Toward Closing as Soon as Practicable

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / XCF Global Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX), a growing U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF"), today announced that XCF stockholders have approved the proposals necessary to complete the previously announced business combination involving XCF, DevvStream Corp. (OTC PINK:DEVSF) ("DevvStream"), and Southern Energy Renewables Inc. ("Southern"). The approval represents a significant milestone in the proposed transaction and reflects shareholder support for the amended transaction structure previously announced by the parties.

Highlights

XCF stockholders approved the issuance of XCF common stock in connection with the proposed business combination. The transaction adds a future alternative fuel production technology pathway with lower feedstock cost and lower carbon intensity through Southern as well as an in-house environmental attribute monetization capability through DevvStream.

XCF previously announced $1.0 million investment completed through the sale of warrants exercisable at $2.50 per share.

The transaction is expected to close as expeditiously as possible as remaining closing requirements are satisfied.

"Today's vote is an important milestone for XCF in enhancing the strategic value of our business platform and a strong signal of support from our shareholders," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global. "We appreciate the confidence our shareholders have placed in us and look forward to closing the transaction as expeditiously as possible following the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions under the Business Combination Agreement."

The proposed business combination is intended to bring together complementary capabilities across renewable fuels production, environmental asset monetization and energy infrastructure development. The combined platform is expected to pursue opportunities in sustainable aviation fuel, renewable fuels, environmental markets and related energy-transition sectors.

Following today's vote, XCF, DevvStream and Southern will continue working toward satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions under the amended Business Combination Agreement.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions. There can be no assurance that all closing conditions will be satisfied or that the transaction will be completed on the anticipated timeline, if at all.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is a U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") focused on decarbonizing transportation while supporting domestic fuel supply and energy security. The Company's flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of up to 38 million gallons per year. XCF intends to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina and Florida and to build relationships across the energy and transportation sectors that it believes could support the scaling of renewable fuels production. Any such opportunities remain subject to, among other factors, feasibility assessments, financing, regulatory approvals and market conditions. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the symbol SAFX.

Contacts

XCF Global:

Corporate Communications

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to continue producing renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption as the Company advances its planned transition toward SAF production; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-global-nasdaq-safx-stockholders-approve-proposed-business-combination-with-dev-1233405