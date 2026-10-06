Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) (FSE: PR90) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") reports assay results from two additional reverse-circulation ("RC") holes of its maiden 2,680m drill program at the flagship Gold Run project in Nevada.

Two holes for 463 m of drilling at the Gomes target resulted in the intersection of high-grade gold mineralisation for the first time as a direct result of targeting IP chargeability.

Highlights:

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t LSRC08 135.64 140.21 4.57 4.00 15.6 including 135.64 137.16 1.52 11.30 30.4

Note: Reported intervals are drill-hole lengths. True widths are estimated at 85-95% of reported intervals.

First high-grade gold-silver intercept from Gomes Prospect.

Results support the Company's view that IP chargeability anomalies can identify structurally controlled, higher-grade mineralisation at Gold Run.

Mapping, magnetic data and IP surveys identify prospective northwest-trending structures extending for at least one kilometre.

Rock sampling north of Gomes returned 2.8 g/t gold, 7.5 g/t silver, 14.7% copper and 0.45% zinc.

Assays remain pending from 10 RC holes (1,214 m) at the Black Diamond and Crown North targets.

"Results from Gomes provide further support for our geological model and confirm that higher-grade, structurally controlled gold-silver mineralisation occurs beyond Robbers Knob at Gold Run," said Lowell Kamin, President & CEO of Lodestar Metals. "Importantly, this result was generated by targeting an IP chargeability anomaly, and several untested anomalies remain across the project. Gomes is now a priority area for follow-up drilling."

Figure 1. UAV Magnetics map (TMIRTP) showing structural interpretation, maximum gold assays from previous drilling and highlighting assay results from the Lodestar 2026 drilling at Robbers Knob and now Gomes

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Gomes Drilling

Lodestar completed two RC holes totaling 463 metres at Gomes as part of its 18-hole, 2,680-metre maiden drilling program at Gold Run. The program tested four priority gold-silver targets: Robbers Knob, Gomes, Black Diamond and Crown North.

The Gomes program was designed to test IP chargeability anomalies, which may reflect disseminated sulphide mineralisation. Hole LSRC-08 intersected a broad, lower-grade interval of 0.11 g/t gold and 2.0 g/t silver over 12.2 metres from 118.9 metres, followed by a high-grade zone of gold-silver mineralisation 4.6m at 4.0 g/t Au, 15.6 g/t Ag from 135.6m including 1.5m at 11.3 g/t Au, 30.4 g/t Ag.

The mineralisation occurs in quartz veins with disseminated sulphides near a felsic dike and the contact with underlying greenstone. It remains open along strike and up- and down-dip. The strongest portion of the IP anomaly, east of the current drilling, has not yet been tested.

Figure 2. East-West Cross section at Gomes showing the IP chargeability and significant intercepts from LSRC-08.

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Expansion Potential

Geological mapping, magnetic interpretation (Figure 1) and IP data indicate that prospective structures may extend beyond the drilled area at Gomes.

To the south, the target trend appears open for at least 500 metres and may continue toward the Crown North prospect and the Adelaide Crown deposits held by Nevada Gold Mines.

To the north-northwest, the trend may extend for at least 600 metres toward the Grindstone Flats prospect, where historical drilling by Cambior in 1996 reportedly returned 1.5 g/t gold over 13.7 metres, including 32.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres in hole RC96-032. Historical results have not been independently verified by Lodestar and should not be relied upon until verified.

Recent outcrop rock sampling by Lodestar qualified person along the northern extension returned 2.8 g/t gold, 7.5 g/t silver, 14.7% copper and 0.45% zinc3 from weathered sulphide-bearing material (Figure 3) near historical workings which further supports potential along strike.

Figure 3. Rock Sample GMLH053 of weathered semi-massive ex-sulphide (gossan) that returned 2.8 g/t Au, 7.5 g/t Ag, 14.7% Cu and 0.45% Zn in the area along strike north of Gomes (Location see Figure 1)

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Pending Assays

Assays are pending for 10 additional holes totaling 1,214 m at Black Diamond and Crown North.

At Black Diamond, drilling tested high-grade silver-gold mineralisation and two IP chargeability anomalies. At Crown North, drilling tested the projected northern extension of the Adelaide Crown epithermal gold deposit held by Nevada Gold Mines.

Sampling Procedures and QA/QC

RC holes were drilled by HD Drilling using a 5.5" hammer with a 5¼" M40CC hammer bit and reverse circulation methods to minimize contamination and maximise sample size. In some deeper sections of certain RC holes, a 5" hammer was used to achieve greater depth penetration.

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling was used to obtain representative drill cuttings for geological logging and laboratory assaying. Samples were collected at 5 ft (1.52 m) intervals. Drill cuttings from each interval passed through the cyclone and were split using a rig-mounted rotary splitter. A representative split of approximately 4-9 kg was collected into cloth sample bags for assay. RC drilling was conducted dry where practicable. Where wet RC drilling was required to maintain drilling performance in some deeper or more difficult sections, samples were collected at the same 5 ft intervals using a rotary wet splitter, and recorded by the project manager on the sampling cut sheet for later reference. The drilling contractor cleaned the rig-mounted rotary cone splitter at regular intervals and as required to minimize contamination between samples. RC samples were collected from 5 ft bulk samples using the A-chute of the splitter attached directly to the cyclone. Overall, the drilling and sampling procedures were designed to maximise sample recovery, reduce fines loss, and maintain representative RC samples for geological logging and assay. Cloth bags were marked by the program manager with the drill hole ID and sample interval/footage to maintain sample identification and traceability. All 5 ft split samples were submitted to the laboratory for analysis. All samples are transported in large bags sealed with numbered security tags. The sample bags are picked up by a service contracted by Bureau Veritas to transport the samples directly from site to their Sparks facility near Reno, Nevada. The sampling approach is considered appropriate for RC drilling and for the style of mineralisation being tested.

The QA/QC procedure adopted is approximately 3 blank samples per 100 samples, 2 standard samples of known gold and silver grades per 100 samples and 3 field duplicates per 100 samples. All QA/QC samples were within expected tolerances.

RC samples were prepared by Bureau Veritas located in their Sparks facility near Reno, Nevada USA using preparation code WGHT. This procedure involved crushing samples to 70% passing 2 mm and pulverising the entire sample to 85% passing 75 µm. Gold analyses were completed in Bureau Veritas located in Vancouver, Canada on a 30 g charge using lead collection fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (method FA430). Samples returning over-limit gold values were re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish (method FA530). Multi-element analyses were completed in Bureau Veritas located in Vancouver, Canada following four-acid digestion with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-ES) using method MA300, which provides analyses for a broad suite of exploration elements. Bureau Veritas applies internal laboratory QA/QC procedures as part of its analytical process. Final analytical results were reported in certified laboratory assay certificates provided to the Company's management and technical team. Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratories operate under an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited quality management system for the relevant mineral analytical methods. The sample preparation and analytical methods are considered appropriate for RC drill-chip samples and for the style of gold and polymetallic mineralisation being tested. True widths of the assay intervals are estimated to be 85-95% of the reported drill hole lengths.

Additional Information

1 A summary of drill targets and intercepts and supporting technical data was provided in the Company's December 2, 2025 news release.

2 The Company has identified historical drill intercepts interpreted from the Property's historical database, which was acquired. The Company has not previously verified the intercepts, and limited information is available regarding sampling methodologies, analytical procedures, and associated QA/QC protocols. The historical intercepts are considered relevant for the purposes of exploration targeting, which is intended to validate and assess the continuity and reliability of the reported mineralisation. Readers are cautioned that the historical information should not be relied upon until it has been independently verified.

3 Rock sampling was conducted by Lodestar consultants including Leo Horn the Qualified Person for this announcement and dispatched to ALS Laboratory in Sparks near Reno, Nevada and subject to Fire Assay (Au-ICP22) for gold analysis and multi-element by ME-MS61L. QAQC samples were not inserted for this small batch of samples however the validity of the data can be partially verified by historical rock sampling by Cambior in 1997 that was reported within 40m of the same location with very high levels of gold, silver, copper and zinc.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Leo Horn, who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Horn is a consulting director to the Company and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG). Mr. Horn has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken, to qualify as a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Horn has reviewed and verified the technical information contained in this news release and consents to the disclosure of such information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Horn has been to the GoldRun site in 2024 and in 2026 including during the maiden RC drill program and also conducted the rock sampling reported in this announcement which further supports the validity of the data. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the scientific or technical information disclosed in this news release.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Gold Run Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-type gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralisation, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Table 1: Drilling details for the 2 RC holes drilled at the Gomes Prospect during Lodestar's recent RC Drill Program

Hole_ID X(NAD83) Y (NAD 83) Elevation (m) Final Depth (m) Azimuth Dip LSRC-07 455246 4519278 1788.522 280.4 87 -70 LSRC-08 455326 4519206 1802.084 182.9 85 -70

Table 2: Composite assay results for the 2 RC holes drilled at the Gomes Prospect during Lodestar's recent RC Drill Program

HoleID From To Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cut-off Au g/t LSRC-07 0.00 12.19 12.19 0.10 5.1 0.1

143.26 149.35 6.10 0.10 1.2 0.1 LSRC-08 118.87 131.06 12.19 0.11 2.0 0.1

135.64 140.21 4.57 4.00 15.6 0.3 including 135.64 137.16 1.52 11.30 30.4 1.0

Note: Assay intervals presented above are hole lengths; true widths are estimated to be 85-95%.

Table 3: Rock-sample assay results from the northern extension of the Gomes Prospect, highlighting polymetallic mineralization in weathered sulphide-bearing outcrop along strike from recent drilling.

Title Latitude Longitude Description Au Ag As Bi Cu Mo Ni Pb Te Zn GMLH01 40.8218 -117.5277 Laminated jasoeroid, chalcedonic on top of hill. Stockwork qtz veins white 0.09 6.9 89.7 0.396 16.2 16.3 12 128 0.175 17.5 GMLH02 40.8216 -117.5281 Silicified Rock. Unknown origin rock. Dissem. Sulphide and green staining 0.00 0.2 48.3 0.003 2.4 1.46 843 7.79 0.008 69.3 GMLH03 40.8210 -117.5292 Massive gossan with green staining. Possible skarn around the magnetic feature intrusion? 0.03 7.7 2130 0.048 26.6 4.95 1405 781 0.012 2180 GMLH04 40.8193 -117.5349 Quartzite shedding down the hill to the north. IP anomaly appears concealed under scree. Red specs and fractures throughout 0.00 0.1 9.34 0.03 16.3 1.88 5.19 6.55 0.023 8.8 GMLH05 40.8259 -117.5291 Massive sulphide gossan on weak mag high around edge of mag low feature. Could this be some ultramafic rocks 2.79 7.5 481 2.09 147000 200 1340 253 6.25 4570 GMLH06 40.8259 -117.5291 Non magnetic gabbro or some kind of mafic intrusion. 0.00 0.0 3.9 0.007 333 1.32 81 3.48 0.019 115.5 GMLH07 40.8261 -117.5297 Highly altered silica, some looks vuggy, some have black specs, iron rich 0.12 5.6 883 0.004 130.5 3.78 486 116 0.013 182

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