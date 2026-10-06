Six-month pilot extends Everkind's daily wellness platform to Safeline's workforce, its Health and Safety Training clients, and participants in its WSIB return-to-work programs

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (FSE: CG30) (OTCQB: EKWIF) (the "Company" or "Everkind"), a wellness platform built for emotional self-care, and Safeline Group of Companies ("Safeline"), a health and safety training, construction services, and WSIB claims management organization operating across Ontario, today announced the signing of a pilot program services agreement. The Agreement makes Everkind's AI wellness platform available to staff across the Safeline Group of Companies, and will allow Safeline to extend the platform to clients of its Health and Safety Training programs and to participants in return-to-work programs supported by its WSIB claims management services.

Mental wellness is a contributing factor to overall health and safety on the job site. A mentally well person is an inherently safer person. Fatigue, stress, and emotional strain are established contributors to workplace incidents, and Safeline views daily emotional wellness support as a natural complement to its existing health and safety programming.

Under the terms of the agreement, staff of Safeline Management System, RER Construction Services, Reco Cleaning Services, and Safeline Group Ottawa will receive access to Everkind's platform at no cost during the six-month pilot. Safeline will also be able to offer Everkind to companies participating in its Health and Safety Training programs, and to individuals in return-to-work programs managed through its WSIB claims services - as a voluntary, supplementary wellness resource, separate from and not a factor in any claim or return-to-work determination.

"On a job site, safety isn't just about hard hats and hazard checklists - it's about the person underneath the hard hat. A strong workplace health and safety culture includes supporting both physical safety and mental well-being. Partnering with Everkind lets us bring that support to our own people, to the companies we train, and to workers navigating their way back to the job after a claim."

- Steve Reda, President, Safeline Group of Companies

Safeline will also receive access to Everkind's business dashboard, providing administrative oversight and de-identified, aggregate reporting on platform engagement. Consistent with Everkind's privacy-first approach, no individually identifiable user data is shared with Safeline, and no Platform usage or engagement data is shared with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board or used in connection with any claim or return-to-work decision.

"Health and safety and mental wellness have always been connected, even when they've been treated as separate conversations. This agreement brings them together in a practical way - for Safeline's own teams, for the companies coming through their training programs, and for workers rebuilding their footing during a return to work. We're proud to support Safeline in extending daily emotional care to the people who keep job sites running."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

The pilot deepens Everkind's presence in high-need, high-impact frontline sectors, and reflects the Company's broader commitment to making private, non-clinical, everyday mental wellness support accessible to the people and communities who need it most.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based emotional wellness company making mental and emotional support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Its platform combines AI-powered journaling and personalized meditations, acting as an intelligent companion that learns and adapts with each user. Private, non-clinical, and designed for real life. Learn more at www.everkind.com.

About Safeline Group of Companies

Safeline Group of Companies provides health and safety training, construction services, cleaning services, and WSIB claims management and return-to-work support to clients across Ontario. For more information, visit www.safelinegroup.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. These statements assume the successful rollout, user adoption, and ongoing performance of the pilot program with Safeline Group of Companies, and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or in general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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