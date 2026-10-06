Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) ("Galleon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hard Rock Consulting, LLC ("Hard Rock") to support the preparation of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's 100%-owned West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario.

The updated PEA is expected to incorporate the drilling, geological interpretation and technical work completed since the Company's maiden PEA and Mineral Resource Estimate (effective date January 10, 2022), including the 2026 drilling that has extended Zone #9 to more than 500 metres of vertical extent. Hard Rock's work will focus on updating the geological model, resource classification and technical database that underpin the evaluation of development scenarios at West Cache. Together with the selected mining method and the geotechnical and metallurgical data expected from the 86,500-tonne bulk sample program now underway at West Cache, this work is designed to strengthen the project's technical foundation and support future feasibility-level studies and development decisions.

"Engaging Hard Rock is an important step in bringing the economics of West Cache up to date with everything we have learned since 2022," said David Russell, Chairman and CEO of Galleon Gold. "Our drilling since the last PEA has continued to build our confidence in the scale and continuity of the deposit, particularly at Zone #9. An updated PEA will capture that progress, sharpen our view of the development opportunity and give investors a current measure of the value we are building at West Cache."

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leah Page, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hard Rock Consulting

Hard Rock is an independent consulting practice providing multidisciplinary technical expertise to mineral resource projects at every stage of development, from exploration through post-closure, worldwide. The firm brings extensive knowledge, experience and commitment to every project it undertakes, regardless of size or scope.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Through a disciplined, phased development strategy, Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project by expanding the resource and progressing an 86,500-tonne bulk sample program designed to de-risk and systematically advance West Cache through the next stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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