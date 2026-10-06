

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global equity markets cheered the easing in bond yields as well as the decline in crude oil prices. Diminished rate hike expectations and continued enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence also boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have rallied more than a quarter percent. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined. Bond yields mostly eased.



Fed rate hike expectations continue to decline. The likelihood of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in October has decreased to 21.6 percent, from 22.1 percent a day earlier, the CME FedWatch tool shows.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks extended losses amidst hopes of increased Gulf flows. Gold has rebounded as yields eased and the greenback retreated. Cryptocurrencies are however trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,522.10, up 0.49% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,798.90, up 0.32% Germany's DAX at 25,404.49, up 0.60% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,550.50, up 0.50% France's CAC 40 at 7,876.65, up 0.54% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,279.05, up 0.59% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 70,826.00, up 1.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,735.70, up 0.57% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,842.19, up 0.31% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,280.56, up 1.00% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,941.39, down 0.89%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.01, down 0.15% EUR/USD at 1.1246, up 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.3247, up 0.21% USD/JPY at 158.20, up 0.18% USD/CHF at 0.8313, up 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6969, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.270%, down 0.81% Germany at 3.4588%, down 0.93% France at 4.755%, down 2.20% U.K. at 5.3670%, down 1.03% Japan at 3.105%, up 0.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $98.12, down 2.19% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $87.41, down 2.26% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,188.07, up 0.75% Silver Futures (Dec) at $61.46, up 0.26%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $86,020.52, down 0.13% Ethereum at $2,713.16, down 0.25% BNB at $783.51, down 0.58% XRP at $1.50, down 0.81% Solana at $119.94, down 0.68%



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