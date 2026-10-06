

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), announced on Tuesday that it has entered a longterm partnership with the U.S. Government to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chain resilience for essential medical consumables.



BDX said it will invest $19 billion in the United States over several years, including $3 billion to expand manufacturing at strategic sites. The company aims to raise domestic production of consumables by about 5 billion units annually, supplying roughly 80% of U.S. demand, and will manufacture all BD needles used in America with U.S.-made steel.



The agreement provides relief from future Section 232 tariffs on covered Becton, Dickinson products and inputs, subject to milestones. BDX said the partnership aligns with the administration's efforts to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and ensure reliable access to critical healthcare products.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of the company were up 0.74 percent, changing hands at $182.00, after closing Monday's regular session 2.19 percent higher.



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