

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales increased for the first time in a year during August, according to data released Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics.



Retail sales rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in August on a working-day-adjusted basis, reversing a 6.1 percent decrease recorded in July. The modest gain marks a turning point after months of contraction in the Eastern European nation's retail sector.



Non-food product sales grew 0.2 percent annually in August. By contrast, food product sales declined 1.9 percent year-over-year. A notable development emerged in automotive fuel sales at specialized stores, where the decline eased significantly to 0.3 percent from 4.8 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 2.3 percent in August, following a 0.8 percent rebound in July.



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