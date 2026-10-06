TSS, Inc. Leases 380,000 Square Feet of Warehouse Space to Support Growing AI and High-Performance Computing Demand

Seven-year lease at Berry Creek Business Park expands warehouse and supply chain capacity to support growing customer volumes and capture additional revenue opportunities

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI), a data center services company that provides integration and related services for AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software, today announced it has secured approximately 380,000 square feet of warehouse space developed by Fidelis at Berry Creek Business Park in Georgetown, Texas, less than one mile from the company's state-of-the-art integration facility.

Under a seven-year lease agreement, TSS will occupy Buildings 1 and 3 at the park. The company expects to take occupancy of the first building in October, with the second building utilized once buildout is completed in 2027.

"We are expanding our warehouse capacity to support continued market demand for high-performance computing infrastructure," said Darryll Dewan, Chief Executive Officer of TSS, Inc. "This additional space gives us the room and flexibility to support growing customer volumes and scale the inventory services we provide to our customers. Importantly, it positions us to capture additional revenue opportunities in 2027 and beyond as demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure continues to grow."

"We are excited to welcome TSS to our Georgetown development, Berry Creek Park," said Kevin ONeil, President & CEO of Fidelis Industrial & BTS. "Along with the current tenants, the TSS lease allows our park to become 100% leased."

In addition to the 97,000 square foot warehouse space the company currently operates in Round Rock, Texas, the new warehouse facility will support the company's supply chain needs, expanding its ability to receive, stage and manage the materials and components that flow through its rack integration operations. The warehouse campus's proximity to the company's integration facility will shorten material handoffs and add capacity as customer volumes grow. These expanded capabilities are expected to create opportunities for future incremental revenue and earnings while enabling the company to support customers with increasingly complex infrastructure requirements.

HPI served as TSS' broker on the transaction, and CBRE represented the landlord.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

About Fidelis

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Fidelis was founded in 2003 and is now one of the largest commercial real estate companies in Texas, specializing in industrial, retail, multifamily, and build-to-suit with over 26 million square feet across 12 states and 53 cities with the largest concentration in Texas. Specializing in ground-up development, redevelopment, and strategic acquisitions, the Fidelis team is comprised of over 120 teammates in eight offices. For more information, please visit www.frpltd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "guidance," "forecast," "prospects," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect our future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risks related to the development of our procurement services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts

Hayden IR TSS, Inc.

James Carbonara (646) 755-7412 Danny Chism, CFO

Brett Maas (646) 536-7331 (512) 310-4908

tssi@haydenir.com dchism@tssiusa.com

Media Contact

Pierpont Communications for TSS, Inc.

Tad Druart

(512) 497-9880

TSS@piercom.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-inc.-leases-380-000-square-feet-of-warehouse-space-to-support-1233219