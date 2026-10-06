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Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
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WKN: 939391 | ISIN: US1598641074 | Ticker-Symbol: RV6
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 13:26
278,50 Euro
+0,51 % +1,40
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
276,60279,3015:04
276,60279,3015:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC278,50+0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.