

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales increased in August after a slight decline in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in July.



The rebound was attributed to strong performance in specialized stores, where sales grew 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, sales at hypermarkets and supermarkets contracted 2.0 percent annually, and turnover in e-shops and mail-order sales fell 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent.



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