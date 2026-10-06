

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Navy has commissioned new guided missile destroyer, U.S.S. Ted Stevens.



The 9700-ton Arleigh Burke-class destroyer was commissioned into active service during a formal ceremony in the strategic deep-water port of Whittier in Alaska,.



The commissioning marks a decisive leap in U.S. naval warfighting readiness and surface fleet lethality. As the second Flight III destroyer, the ship provides combatant commanders with unmatched integrated air and missile defense capabilities, directly supporting War Department priorities to enforce maritime dominance, secure contested sea lanes and project credible deterrence worldwide.



The warship is named after late Ted Stevens, a decorated World War II veteran and Alaska's longest-serving U.S. Senator.



Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao highlighted the significance of the crew's role in bringing the ship to life as it began its commissioned service.



During the ceremony, the ship's sponsors, Catherine Ann Stevens, the late senator's wife, and his daughters, Susan Stevens Covich and Lily Stevens Becker, gave the traditional naval order: 'Man our ship and bring her to life!'



At that command, the commissioning crew ran aboard to man the rails, set the first watch and bring the warship's advanced combat systems to full operational status.



Capt. Mary Katey Hayes, the USS Ted Stevens commanding officer, said, 'We are ready to answer our nation's call. We are ready to defend freedom, whether the winds of war blow near the rugged coast of Alaska, or in the far reaches of the globe.'



The commissioning in Whittier emphasizes the Navy's persistent operational presence in high-latitude environments to deter northern flank aggression and safeguard critical maritime routes, the Department of War said in a press release.



The USS Ted Stevens is built around the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and Aegis Baseline 10 combat system, delivering a generational leap in simultaneous anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defense. Featuring enhanced electrical power distribution and expanded cooling capacity, the destroyer is engineered to operate in high-threat environments and integrate seamlessly with joint and coalition forces.



Following post-commissioning operations, the USS Ted Stevens will transit to its permanent home port in Norfolk, Virginia, fully prepared to deploy worldwide.



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