

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CD&R, McKesson (MCK) and Option Care Health (OPCH) have entered into a definitive agreement, under which CD&R and McKesson will acquire Option Care Health for $32.05 per share, reflecting a total enterprise value of approximately $5.8 billion. Upon completion, Option Care Health will become a privately held company.



CD&R will hold a majority interest of approximately 51% in Option Care Health and McKesson will invest approximately $1.4 billion for a minority interest of approximately 49%. The deal establishes a framework for McKesson's future acquisition of CD&R's interest in Option Care Health, subject to specified conditions and regulatory approvals. Option Care Health is an independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Option Care shares are up 20.50 percent to $28.16.



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