

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $29.1 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $64.3 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102.9 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $1.670 billion from $1.659 billion last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $29.1 Mln. vs. $64.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.670 Bln vs. $1.659 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.05 To $ 3.35



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News