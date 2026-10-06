

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, frozen potato products supplier Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027.



For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.05 to $3.35 per share on net sales growth in the low single digits.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.25 per share on net sales growth of 0.0 to 1.0 percent.



On Monday, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share of Lamb Weston common stock, payable on December 4, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2026.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, LW is trading on the NYSE at $45.10, up $0.52 or 1.16 percent.



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