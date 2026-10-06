

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of August.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $105.6 billion in August from a revised $92.8 billion in July.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to grow to $99.0 billion from the $88.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports surged by 4.3 percent to $420.8 billion, outpacing a 1.4 percent jump in the value of exports to $315.2 billion.



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