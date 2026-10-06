

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPM International, Inc. (RPM) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to RPM for the first quarter grew to $256.36 million or $2.01 per share from $227.61 million or $1.77 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.98 per share, compared to $1.88 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales for the quarter grew 4.8 percent to $2.22 billion from $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year.



Net sales included 3.1 percent organic growth, 1.6 percent growth from acquisitions net of divestitures, and 0.1 percent tailwind from foreign currency translation.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, RPM is trading on the NYSE at $94.50, down $0.89 or 0.93 percent.



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