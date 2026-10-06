Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) today announced that it has sold a 30% interest in Adia Labs LLC to Live Oak Health, a stem cell distributor doing business as QCM Biologics, for $1.5 million, and that the sale is paired with a distribution partnership. The Company has filed a Form 8-K related to the transaction.

Link to Form 8-K here: Inline Viewer: ADIA MED, INC. 8-K 2026-09-30

The transaction includes $1.0 million in cash and a $500,000 promissory note payable to Adia Labs. Following the sale, Adia Med retains a 70% ownership interest in Adia Labs. Live Oak Health also received a two-year option to acquire an additional 10% stake in Adia Labs for $500,000.

Under the related distribution arrangement, QCM Biologics becomes another distributor of Adia Labs products and will sell those products through its existing sales force. Because Live Oak Health is acquiring an ownership interest in Adia Labs, the arrangement provides that it will buy exclusively from Adia Labs for all products it distributes under the partnership. Adia Med said the deal is intended to add an outside distribution channel rather than require the Company to build that coverage internally.

"We wanted a distributor with money in the business, not just a purchase order," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med. "QCM comes in as a part owner and as another distributor, and the cash goes to Adia Labs. The option is there if Live Oak Health wants a larger stake."

Adia Labs products, including AdiaVita, are not FDA-approved to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The Company's Form 8-K related to the transaction is available at www.sec.gov.

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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