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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 09:28
70,57 
-0,41 % -0,29
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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More Than Workwear: DP World Supports Working Gear in Canada

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / The right opportunity can change a life, but sometimes, getting through the door starts with having the right pair of boots.

DP World is proud to support Working Gear, a British Columbia-based community organization helping people overcome barriers to employment by providing the clothing, footwear, and resources they need to enter the workforce with confidence.

DP World's support has included a donation of work boots as well as sponsorship of Working Gear's internship program, helping expand opportunities for people to gain experience, build skills, and take meaningful steps toward employment.

It's an approach that aligns closely with DP World's values: start small, dream big, and look for practical ways to make a lasting difference in the communities where we live and work.

In this video, hear from the people behind Working Gear about the challenge they set out to address, the solution they've built, and the passion that continues to drive their work - because Working Gear is about more than clothing. It's about community, opportunities, and helping people move forward.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/more-than-workwear-dp-world-supports-working-gear-in-canada-1233519

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.