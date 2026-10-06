NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / The right opportunity can change a life, but sometimes, getting through the door starts with having the right pair of boots.

DP World is proud to support Working Gear, a British Columbia-based community organization helping people overcome barriers to employment by providing the clothing, footwear, and resources they need to enter the workforce with confidence.

DP World's support has included a donation of work boots as well as sponsorship of Working Gear's internship program, helping expand opportunities for people to gain experience, build skills, and take meaningful steps toward employment.

It's an approach that aligns closely with DP World's values: start small, dream big, and look for practical ways to make a lasting difference in the communities where we live and work.

In this video, hear from the people behind Working Gear about the challenge they set out to address, the solution they've built, and the passion that continues to drive their work - because Working Gear is about more than clothing. It's about community, opportunities, and helping people move forward.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/more-than-workwear-dp-world-supports-working-gear-in-canada-1233519