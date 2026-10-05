DP World and Fundación Verde Profundo Advance Mangrove Restoration in the Dominican Republic

Partnership achieves 86% mangrove survival rate in Boca Chica and targets 1,000 planted seedlings by the end of 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / DP World and Fundación Verde Profundo are expanding their mangrove restoration work in Boca Chica after achieving a 86% survival rate among more than 400 seedlings planted in the area's reef lagoon. The partnership now aims to reach 1,000 planted mangrove seedlings by the end of 2026.

Launched in 2025, the partnership focuses on restoring coastal ecosystems near DP World's Caucedo terminal while strengthening biodiversity and the natural resilience of Boca Chica's coastline. The program includes ongoing monitoring and maintenance to support the long-term growth of restored mangroves.

Monitoring shows that approximately 48% of the planted mangroves have already developed aerial roots, an important sign of growth and adaptation. Mollusks, crustaceans, and juvenile fish have also been observed in restored areas, using the mangroves as shelter and nursery habitat.

The latest restoration activity on September 15 brought together 35 DP World employees and representatives from Fundación Verde Profundo for hands-on conservation work and education about the role mangroves play in protecting marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

"Economic development and environmental protection must advance together," said Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic. "Our two years of work with Fundación Verde Profundo show how strong partnerships can deliver measurable environmental results. We remain committed to supporting the recovery of coastal ecosystems and helping build healthier, more resilient communities".

Tasha Gough, CEO of Fundación Profundo, highlighted the progress achieved through this collaboration. "Mangrove restoration is a long-term process that requires technical monitoring, continuity, and collaboration among the public, private, and social sectors. One year after the first planting, the high survival rate of the seedlings and their continued development indicate that we are moving in a positive direction. Our goal is not simply to plant mangroves, but to support their establishment and assess how the ecosystem responds over time," she said.

Building a More Sustainable Logistics Hub

The mangrove program forms part of DP World's broader sustainability work in the Dominican Republic. In 2026, the company commissioned a 5,120-kW solar installation expected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 3,500 tons annually. DP World is also electrifying its terminal fleet, with now 41 fully electric internal transfer vehicles currently in operation at Caucedo.

The partnership with Fundación Verde Profundo also extends to environmental education. For example, during DP World's Global Volunteer Week, held in connection with the UN's International Volunteer Day, employees, customers, and community partners in the Dominican Republic take part in activities focused on mangrove conservation, biodiversity, and coastal resilience.

Together, these efforts reflect DP World's "Our World, Our Future" sustainability strategy and its approach to reducing the environmental impact of port operations while protecting the ecosystems surrounding them.

Learn more about sustainability in action at DP World in the Dominican Republic.



DP World and Fundación Verde Profundo are restoring mangroves in Boca Chica to support biodiversity and strengthen coastal resilience.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-and-fundaci%c3%b3n-verde-profundo-advance-mangrove-restoration-in-the-domin-1232804