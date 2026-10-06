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WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MWZ
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 16:32
87,50 Euro
+1,32 % +1,14
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
METLIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,6687,9216:34
87,5687,9416:34
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MetLife and Charm Team Up to Protect People and Build Stronger Communities

MetLife's support of Charm Industrial reduces wildfire risk while supporting local jobs and providing a growing employer with benefits protection that helps employees build long-term financial security.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / MetLife

Through its products, services and investments, MetLife is improving the well-being of people and communities around the world. One example is its work with Charm Industrial, a US-based climate technology company. Together, they are supporting efforts to reduce wildfire risk while helping provide financial security for Charm employees through MetLife's benefits offerings.

Wildfires pose a growing threat, endangering lives, ecosystems and local economies. As severe weather conditions intensify, more homes, businesses and communities are becoming vulnerable to devastating fires with long-lasting consequences.

Reducing Wildfire Risk to Protect Lives and Futures

The impact of this work can be seen in Colorado where wildfires have increased in both frequency and size, creating an urgent need for proactive wildfire risk mitigation through the ecologically-informed removal of excess biomass and dead trees that can fuel fires and restoration of historic forest types that are best suited for local conditions.

Charm is helping communities in Colorado and beyond address this challenge by creating productive uses for excess biomass. Instead of forest managers burning the material, Charm converts it into bio - oil and biochar - stable, carbon-rich products that prevent carbon from entering the atmosphere for hundreds to thousands of years.

The liquid and solid products are then used for carbon removal or as modern, lower-emissions energy alternatives. When applied to soil, biochar improves water retention, enhances nutrient availability and supports healthier plant growth, helping farms and landscapes better withstand drought and erosion.

Creating Jobs That Strengthen Local Economies

The environmental impact of Charm's work is only part of the story. With purchases from companies like MetLife, Charm could create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the next few decades in regions where economic opportunities can be limited.

MetLife's ability to provide financial security for our employees' families through its products has been an impactful hiring tool as we enter new markets. We are excited to continue to find new ways to offer innovative coverage that help put our employees first, said Emily Brinkert, head of people at Charm.

These jobs are rooted in American manufacturing, engineering and field operations. By hiring locally, Charm helps ensure economic benefits remain in rural communities. Employees also gain financial security with access to affordable protection tools like life and disability insurance through MetLife. This protection helps Charm employees manage risk, plan ahead, and navigate life's most critical moments while supporting long-term financial security for their families. And, as Charm continues to grow, these benefits can help enhance employee engagement, while contributing to positive business outcomes.

The work Charm and MetLife are doing together demonstrates that investing in community resilience can deliver shared value - supporting local economies, building confidence and helping protect the environment for generations to come.

Find more stories and multimedia from MetLife at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-and-charm-team-up-to-protect-people-and-build-stronger-commu-1233520

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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