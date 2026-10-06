

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced it has awarded $12 million to 19 companies for drone research and testing projects that will help safely expand drone operations in the National Airspace System.



These awards were made through the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Broad Agency Announcement Program. The program funds companies working with FAA-designated UAS Test Sites to test and evaluate technologies that support safe drone integration.



The awards advance the Unleashing American Drone Dominance Executive Order by supporting the full use of FAA UAS Test Sites to develop, test, and scale American drone technologies.



'The UAS Broad Agency Announcement Program gives us another way to directly work with industry and our test site partners on technologies that are critical to safe drone integration,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'The research supported through this program will give us better data, help us identify and understand operational challenges, and inform how we safely integrate these aircraft into the National Airspace System.'



Companies and projects under the program include General Atomics - ground systems to help drones avoid other aircraft, NAVMAR - systems to help large drones fly safely, SPS Aerial Remote Sensing - a test of drone visibility technology, ANRA Technologies - tools to connect air taxi operations, vertiports, and flight procedures, Devorto Corporation - long-range cargo drone service, ANRA Technologies - tools to give drones a common altitude reference, DroneUp LLC - a secure way to verify drone identity and approval to fly, SPS Aerial Remote Sensing - a sensor system for drone traffic management and counter-drone operations, SPS Aerial Remote Sensing - tools to measure sensor performance, OneRadio Corporation - testing passive radar to help drones avoid other aircraft, Censys Technologies Corp - testing satellite communications for long-range drone flights, Frequentis USA - a drone technology demonstration, ANRA Technologies - tools to connect drone traffic systems with traditional air traffic systems at airports, ANRA Technologies - AI tools to identify different types of drones, Skydweller - onboard systems to help large drones avoid other aircraft, Aerial Vantage - tools to manage reserved airspace for drones in cities, Lighthouse Avionics Inc. - surveillance tools for long-range drone routes, ResilienX, Inc. - software to coordinate drone missions and resources, and Oklahoma State University - drone visibility technology under the Aero Aware project.



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