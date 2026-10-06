

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, OpenTable and Visa Inc. (V) announced their decision to renew the agreement across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, planning to broaden the Visa Dining Collection in the regions and deliver an expanded events program.



Under the renewed agreement, eligible Visa cardholders in Canada and Mexico would have exclusive access to sought-after restaurant reservations in Mexico City, Monterrey, Los Cabos and Cancun, as well as Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and surrounding areas.



Also, the eligible customers would have access to a new roster of exclusive dining events and experiences featuring renowned chefs and rising culinary stars.



V was trading at $368.54, down 0.34 percent on the NYSE.



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