

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production expanded in August after a renewed decline in the prior month, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output rose a calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in July, which was the first decline in fifteen months.



Among sectors, the growth in mining and quarrying output quickened to 36.1 percent from 12.4 percent, while that in manufacturing output eased to 7.6 percent from 8.2 percent. On the other side, the decline in the utility sector output deepened to 44.6 percent from 35.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.3 percent versus a 0.1 percent increase in July.



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