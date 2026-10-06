As global shipping operations become increasingly complex, operators face higher costs and tighter margins. In response to the demand for greater efficiency, Burckhardt Compression's expanded marine services capabilities include expert support in transit. Two recent compressor cylinder liner repair projects demonstrate the benefits of this approach, with successful completion of work mid-Atlantic. Burckhardt Compression's skilled field service representatives (FSRs) and dedicated onshore technical support network give customers industry-leading results without lengthy periods in port.

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Burckhardt Compression's expanded marine services include in-transit support for even greater efficiency.

In-transit solutions

In an example of truly expert delivery, Burckhardt Compression FSRs boarded a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker in Dunkirk, France, on June 19, to carry out a critical 4th and 5th stage compressor cylinder liner repair while crossing the Atlantic. Close coordination between the onboard FSRs and shore-based technical support meant the team completed all necessary work while at sea, meaning that when workers disembarked at the Port of Houston on July 16, the unit returned to full service immediately. This in-transit approach allowed the vessel to continue operating without impacting its schedule or creating costly delays.

In another example of this effective strategy, another FSR team boarded a different LNG tanker in Huelva, Spain, on August 23. The project involved repairs to a compressor cylinder liner that the team carried out entirely during transit, once again removing the need for downtime. Disembarking on the US Gulf Coast on September 7, the vessel returned to service immediately.

The speed of both projects and in-transit delivery meant minimal disruption for the operators. They exemplify the level of excellence that has earned Burckhardt Compression the trust of shipowners and operators across the globe.

Global support network

Many of Burckhardt Compression's FSRs are certified for marine deployment as part of a global network designed to manage complex repairs in some of the most demanding offshore environments. With support from in-house engineers and logistics experts, they provide worldwide expertise for anything from commissioning and repairs to troubleshooting and crew training. Wherever customers need support, Burckhardt Compression has a team of FSRs ready to deliver high-quality results. Major shipyards and operators worldwide rely on Burckhardt Compression as their trusted partner in LNG compression.

For in-transit services, Burckhardt Compression provides significant value for marine operators whose schedules cannot absorb long delays in port. For Alvaro Grande, Head of Services Burckhardt Compression US, it's about working together: "We're here to work collaboratively with our customers, bringing our proven record of global success to the U.S. marine industry."

With a reputation built on safety, performance, efficiency and reliability, these projects demonstrate how operators can benefit from Burckhardt Compression's expanding marine compression expertise.

About Burckhardt Compression

Burckhardt Compression delivers leading compression solutions that enable a sustainable energy future and support the long-term success of its customers. The Group's business is driven by three global megatrends: a growing global population, increasing demand for energy security, and the ongoing energy transition. With its highly engineered reciprocating compressor systems and services, Burckhardt Compression plays a vital role across applications such as hydrogen, gas infrastructure, chemical processing, and industrial gases.

Through its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge, Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, and Fornovo Gas, the Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of reciprocating compressor technologies, digital monitoring solutions, and lifecycle services.

Founded in 1844, Burckhardt Compression has continuously evolved alongside its markets, from early engineering innovations to today's advanced compressor solutions. Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, the company operates globally with 35 subsidiaries, as well as three manufacturing and five assembly sites.

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Contacts:

Press contact:

Burckhardt Compression

Jennifer Cardillo

Marketing Manager

+1 832 526 6573

Jennifer.Cardillo@burckhardtcompression.com

PR agency:

Marketing Technologies Group

Tegan Goulbourne

Progress House, Great Western Avenue, Worcester, WR5 1AQ, UK

Tel.: +44 (0) 1905 917477

tegan.goulbourne@markettechgroup.com

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