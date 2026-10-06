

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KBR Inc., (KBR), an engineering and technology company on Tuesday announced the award of an engineering contract by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (2222.sr) or Aramco, an energy and chemical company, to support operations across the Marjan offshore field in Arabian Gulf.



Financial transactions were not disclosed.



Under the contract, KBR will provide engineering and project execution services for offshore facilities, including processing, gas compression and power infrastructure.



The contract includes upgrades across the Marjan field and cover engineering activities for offshore processing facilities, gas compression systems and associated power infrastructure.



The company said the project will be delivered through its offices in Houston and Al-Khobar.



In pre-market activity, KBR shares were trading 8 cents or 0.25 percent lower at $34.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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