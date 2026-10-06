Quantum X Labs Inc.: QuantumXLabs Reports Approximately 16.8x Acceleration Over CPU-Based Computing in Quantum-Enabled Analysis of More Than 7 Billion Gene Combinations Using Real-World Clinical Data

The demonstration represents another development milestone in the Company's development of quantum-enabled platform for high-dimensional clinical data analysis

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) ("Quantum X" or the "Company"), an advanced technologies company, today reported its GPU-accelerated quantum-simulation platform achieved an approximately 16.8-fold computational acceleration using a single machine with 64 cores (x86_64) and a single NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPU compared with the same 64-vCPU machine with only CPU implementation.

The evaluation used a real clinical gene-expression dataset comprising 11 patients and 3,531 gene-expression features, representing a challenging high-dimensional setting in which the number of biological variables greatly exceeds the number of patients.

Quantum X's proprietary algorithm, operated through its subsidiary CliniQuantum, searched for correlated three-gene configurations across the dataset. The 3,531 genes generated 7,331,162,245 possible three-gene combinations. Using a predefined minimum correlation threshold, the algorithm identified approximately 22.2 million correlated gene triplets.

The analysis required approximately 8.4 hours using 64 vCPUs, compared with approximately 0.5 hours when accelerated using a single NVIDIA T4 GPU, while producing the same qualifying gene-triplet results.

"This represents an important development milestone for Quantum X Labs," said Dr. Tidhar Turgeman, head of clinical trials data analysis. "Clinical and molecular datasets can contain thousands of variables but relatively few patients, creating enormous combinatorial search spaces. Demonstrating the ability to evaluate more than 7.3 billion potential gene combinations on real clinical data marks an important step in our development. The significant GPU acceleration further supports our continuing development of scalable, quantum-enabled approaches for biomarker discovery and patient stratification."

The benchmark was conducted on an AWS g4dn.16xlarge EC2 machine using IBM Qiskit Aer GPU-based quantum simulation, with an NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPU. The benchmark was designed to evaluate computational performance and did not evaluate or establish the clinical validity, predictive value, or potential utility of any identified gene combinations.

QuantumXLabs intends to continue advancing its algorithms toward the analysis of increasingly complex multi-feature configurations and larger biomedical datasets, while progressing its development pathway from simulation and validation toward execution on quantum computing hardware.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

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