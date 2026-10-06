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FE

WKN: A1103M | ISIN: FR0011271600 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F6
Stuttgart
06.10.26 | 19:01
0,434 Euro
-4,20 % -0,019
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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FERMENTALG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
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0,4340,46819:26
Actusnews Wire
06.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
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FERMENTALG: Half-year results 2026: Strict financial discipline and a stronger cash position to enter the next growth cycle from the best possible position

  • Growth in DHA sales in high-value segments and start of production of the new EPA/DHA ΩRIGINS range;
  • First orders for the natural blue colorant Galdieria Blue, with volume deliveries expected by year-end;
  • Revenue and half-year results relatively stable during this strategic phase of preparation for a new cycle;
  • Strengthened shareholders' equity and available cash to manage the next phase of commercial acceleration with confidence;
  • Growth expected to accelerate from Q4 2026.

Libourne, 6 October 2026 - Fermentalg, a creator of natural, sustainable biosolutions derived from microorganisms for nutrition and health, presents its half-year results for 2026 following the closing of the accounts by the Board of Directors, meeting under the chairmanship of Philippe Lavielle.[1]

Pierre Josselin, Chief Executive Officer of Fermentalg, said: "The apparent stability of our results in the first half of 2026 does not reflect the scale of the work accomplished to prepare Fermentalg for a new growth cycle.

Over the past few months, we have reached key industrial milestones to secure the scale-up of our Biosolutions and meet growing demand for natural, innovative and sustainable ingredients. These advances enable us to enter a new phase of development, with two differentiated platforms: a European source of EPA/DHA derived from microorganisms and a natural blue colorant that offers an alternative to existing market solutions.

Our priority now is to turn these industrial and technological advances into commercial results. We are confident in the potential of these platforms and look forward to gradually demonstrating their full value.

In the meantime, strengthening our financial position and maintaining budgetary discipline give us the means to move forward with confidence."

Biosolutions more closely aligned than ever with market trends

Since the start of the financial year, Fermentalg has focused on preparing for its next commercial growth cycle under the best possible conditions. To this end, the Company has worked with its partner Huvepharma to optimize the industrial-scale production processes for its new Biosolutions.

In the functional lipids segment, particular focus has been placed on bringing the new ΩRIGINS range of EPA/DHA-rich algal oil into production. Beyond offering a sustainable alternative to fish oils, with equivalent composition and nutritional benefits, the aim is to establish a new benchmark in the field, with an optimized and unmatched EPA/DHA ratio.

Meanwhile, following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a favorable opinion from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Fermentalg has received its first large-volume orders (several tonnes of ingredients) for its natural blue colorant Galdieria BlueTM, to be delivered and recognized as revenue by year-end. In this context, Fermentalg and its industrial partner Huvepharma are currently finalizing arrangements to ramp up production.

Stable results driven by diversified commercial outlets and financial discipline

(€K)H1 2025H1 2026
Revenue7,6057,416
Operating income before share-based payments
and non-recurring items		-4,308-4,270
Operating income after share-based payments and non-recurring items-4,449-4,395
Net cost of financial debt-33-8
Other financial income and expenses157204
Net income attributable to the Group-4,326-4,199

In this context, as announced on 16 July, Fermentalg generated half-year revenue of €7.4 million, close to the €7.6 million recorded in the first half of 2025. This solid commercial performance during a transition phase reflects nearly 20% growth in sales of the ΩRIGINS lipid range in higher-value segments (food supplements and infant nutrition), offsetting a strategic decline in opportunistic sales to the aquaculture market.

This shift in the product mix had a positive impact on gross margin, which stood at 23% in the first half of 2026, compared with 16% in the first half of 2025 (up 7 points). This demonstrates the Company's ability to continuously optimize its production processes and enhance the value of its Biosolutions.

At the same time, continued strict budgetary discipline reduced operating expenses excluding R&D by 6%.

The increase in gross margin, combined with this budgetary discipline, offset the 27% rise in recorded research and development expenses, reflecting the amortization of capitalized costs for the Galdieria Blue program since autumn 2025. It should be noted that total R&D expenses decreased by 12%, reflecting the maturity reached by the programs underway.

Operating income was therefore almost stable at -€4.3 million, as was net income attributable to the Group, which amounted to -€4.2 million.

Financial resources to achieve financial autonomy

(€K)31/12/202530/06/2026
Shareholders' equity25,17931,906
Non-current financial liabilities3,7023,622
Current financial liabilities1,320310
Cash and cash equivalents6,62010,785

The first half of 2026 was also marked by the successful completion of a €10.4 million capital increase, which significantly strengthened the Company's financial structure and gave it the resources to confidently embark on its next commercial deployment cycle.

At the end of June 2026, Fermentalg had shareholders' equity of €31.9 million and gross cash of €10.8 million, alongside financial debt of €3.9 million (including €3.6 million due in more than one year), consisting mainly of repayable advances to support its innovation strategy.

It should be noted that the Company's financial position was further strengthened in July 2026 by a €1.9 million loan granted to it by HuvePharma, in line with the terms announced at the beginning of the year.[2]

Fermentalg therefore believes it has the financial resources needed to achieve financial independence.

Promising outlook and strong growth expected from Q4

The prospect of upcoming large-scale commercial launches of breakthrough Biosolutions reinforces Fermentalg's confidence in its medium-term commercial potential and its ability to deliver sustained growth from 2026.

Fermentalg is therefore confirming its ambition to accelerate growth in Q4 and over the full year compared with 2025 revenue (€13.4 million). The objective is now to reach revenue of €5 million in Q4 (equivalent to an annual run rate of €20 million)[3].

Next publication: Q3 2026 revenue,
3 November 2026 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg is a leading developer and producer of sustainable biosolutions derived from microorganisms. The company designs, produces and markets innovative ingredients for the human and animal nutrition markets, in line with the "One Health" principle. Committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Fermentalg helps improve human well-being, animal health and environmental preservation through natural, high-performance and responsible solutions.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are eligible for the PEA-PME tax-advantaged investment plan. The company received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a ratings agency specializing in ESG performance among small and mid-cap companies listed on European markets, in support of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com


Media relations:Investor relations:
ACTUS finance & communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr		ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
fermentalg@actus.fr

Appendices

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands of euros)		30/06/202630/06/2025
Revenue7,4167,605
Other income related to operations702805
Cost of goods sold-5,688-6,351
Research and development expenses-2,712-2,110
Operating expenses excluding R&D-3,988-4,257
Other recurring operating income and expenses00
Operating profit before share-based payments and non-recurring items-4,270-4,308
Staff costs related to share-based payments-126-9
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses0-133
Operating income after share-based payments and non-recurring items-4,395-4,449
Cash and cash equivalents35293
Gross financial debt expense-43-326
Net cost of financial debt-8-33
Other financial income and expenses204157
Net tax expense00
Share of net profit of associates00
Net income-4,199-4,326
Non-controlling interests00
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP-4,199-4,326
Other comprehensive income (actuarial gains and losses related to retirement benefit obligations, not reclassified to profit or loss)00
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME-4,199-4,326
Non-controlling interests00
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP-4,199-4,326
Earnings per share (€)-0.04-0.04
Diluted earnings per share (€)-0.04-0.04

BALANCE SHEET
(in thousands of euros)		30/06/202631/12/2025
ASSETS
Intangible assets13,61014,181
Property, plant and equipment8,0458,520
Investments in associates00
Financial assets and other non-current assets407413
Deferred tax assets00
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS22,06223,114
Inventories1,561762
Trade receivables and other assets related to customer contracts5,2973,347
Other receivables3,6032,613
Cash and cash equivalents10,7856,622
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS21,24613,344
TOTAL ASSETS43,30936,458
LIABILITIES
Capital4,7983,849
Premiums26,16226,004
Reserves and retained earnings5,1454,672
Comprehensive net income-4,199-9,346
Group shareholders' equity31,90625,179
Non-controlling interests00
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY31,90625,179
Non-current financial liabilities3,6223,702
End-of-career benefit obligations353311
Other non-current liabilities390448
Deferred tax liabilities00
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES4,3654,462
Current financial liabilities3101,320
Provisions for current risks00
Trade payables5,1373,775
Corporate income tax liabilities00
Other current liabilities1,5911,722
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES7,0386,817
TOTAL LIABILITIES43,30936,458

CASH FLOW
(in thousands of euros)		30/06/202630/06/2025
Net income attributable to the Group-4,199-4,326
Depreciation, amortization and provisions (excluding current assets)1,6411,377
Share-based payment expenses1269
Share of profit or loss of equity-accounted companies00
Gains or losses on disposals00
Share of grants recognized in income-58-58
Change in the fair value of convertible bonds0-33
Cash flow from operations-2,491-3,031
Gross financial debt expense43326
Income tax expense00
Cash flow from operations before cost of
financial debt and tax		-2,448-2,705
Change in inventories-799434
Change in trade receivables (trade receivables, other assets and liabilities related to customer contracts)-2,092-2,980
Change in trade payables and related accounts1,3821,490
Change in other current assets and liabilities (a)-1,065-1,568
Change in working capital requirements related to operating activities-2,574-2,624
NET CASH FLOWS GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES-5,022-5,329
Capitalized production (capitalized R&D)-389-423
Share of grants and R&D tax credits related to capitalized development projects73143
Purchases of other tangible and intangible assets-234-237
Investments in or acquisitions of associates (MEQ)3930
Changes in liabilities related to fixed assets28-91
Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities0-346
Disposals of tangible and intangible assets00
Disposals of financial assets60
NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES-124-954
Capital increase related to the parent company10,412-11
Purchases and sales of treasury shares-310
New borrowings and other financial liabilities00
Repayment of loans and other financial liabilities-1,099-1,447
Change in current accounts00
Interest paid on loans and financial liabilities-2-5
NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES9,307-1,454
Change in cash4,161-7,737
Opening cash6,62220,579
Closing cash10,78312,843
(a): including the change in the Research Tax Credit (CIR):-522-710

[1] The limited review procedures have been completed. The half-year financial report is being made available to the public today and can be accessed on the Company's website.

[2] Annual interest rate of 5% and a 24-month maturity

[3] The initial target was to achieve revenue of €20 million in 2026

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